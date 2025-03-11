Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, recently hosted the Canadian deputy high commissioner at his residence, showcasing a blend of entertainment and diplomacy.

The visit highlighted AY’s growing influence beyond comedy, fostering a connection between Nigeria and Canada through a high-profile social interaction.

The gathering featured a dinner that brought together notable figures in the entertainment industry and more, emphasizing AY’s status as a prominent host in Nigeria’s entertainment scene.

The event on 11 March 2025 saw the Nigerian comedian and actor popularly known as AY welcome his eminent guest, the Canadian deputy high commissioner, Carlos Rojas-Arbulú, into his home for an exclusive dinner. It was an excellent evening spent at AY's residence in Lagos, integrating entertainment into international affairs.

The visit underlined the presence of Canada as part of its continuing diplomatic presence within Nigeria, a rich country in the cultural and economic fronts.

AY, a household name in Nollywood and stand-up comedy, used this occasion to extend his influence beyond the stage and screen, hosting a night that blended hospitality with cross-cultural dialogue.

A select group of guests attended the dinner, though details about the full list remain sparse. The event was not a public affair but a private gathering, suggesting a personal or semi-official engagement between AY and the Canadian representative. This interaction reflects the broader relationship between Nigeria and Canada, two nations connected through trade, migration, and cultural exchanges.

Canada maintains a high commission in Abuja and a deputy high commission in Lagos, indicating the importance of Nigeria in its foreign policy framework. AY’s role as host in this setting positions him as a figure capable of bridging entertainment with diplomatic circles.

Strengthening Nigeria-Canada Ties

The Canadian deputy high commissioner, Carlos Rojas-Arbulú, visited AY’s home at a time when Nigeria and Canada continue to deepen their bilateral ties. Canada has a significant Nigerian diaspora, with thousands of Nigerians contributing to its economy and multicultural fabric. In return, Nigeria benefits from Canadian investments, particularly in sectors like education and energy. Hosting a diplomat in a private residence is a notable gesture, symbolizing trust and mutual respect. For AY, this event aligns with his public persona as a charismatic entertainer who transcends comedy to engage with influential figures across various spheres.

While the exact purpose of the visit remains undisclosed—whether it was a casual courtesy call or tied to a specific initiative—no official statements have been released by either AY or the Canadian deputy high commission. However, the timing is noteworthy, as it coincides with ongoing efforts by both nations to enhance cooperation. The Canadian government, through its diplomatic missions, frequently engages with Nigerian leaders in business, politics, and culture, and this visit could be seen as an extension of such efforts in a more informal setting.

The commissioner left a comment under AY's post on Instagram, saying;

Dear @aycomedian,

Humbled by such gracious welcome. Thank you for opening your home to my wife @melka_monette and I, and for sharing a beautiful evening amongst such distinguished professionals. Loved discovering the pepper soup and look forward to you discovering a Canadian dish as well as to find ways to grow the 🇨🇦🇳🇬 partnerships and collaborations. Feeling blessed. CRA

Fans react as AY hosts Canadian deputy high commissioner in his house;

@quee_nsabi said;

"Wow. Our QUEEN MAY go soon enter Canada movie now. This one will finally kpai president of MumuNation Yul Muoghalu obasi"

@liliandinma said;

"Thank you for the opportunities you create for the Nigerians 🇳🇬. You are amazing and putting Nigeria 🇳🇬 entertainment across the globe is a topnotch. Your creativity in the industry will lay down more opportunities for the people of Nigeria. Thank you for always giving to Nigeria and"

@maureenlanky said;

"It was an absolute delight❤️ We MOVE👌🔥"

@chomzydelabelle said;

"Thank you AY for repping us well❤️🌹"

@ceoangelworks said;

"Warm, humble and long thank you posts by the guests of Honour. No ego. I hope Nigerians are all taking notes."

@popfranciiz said;

"Just that one connect will change my life for good, dear God connect me to people that matters 🙌"

AY’s Growing Influence

AY’s decision to host the Canadian deputy high commissioner reinforces his stature as more than just a comedian. Over the years, he has evolved into a multifaceted entertainer, producing films, running businesses, and maintaining a strong social media presence.

His ability to attract a high-ranking foreign official to his home speaks to his prominence and networking prowess. Known for his lavish lifestyle and ambitious projects, AY has consistently positioned himself as a key player in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, and this event further cements that reputation.

AY’s Reflections on Supporting Peter Obi

In that report, recall that in 2024, during an AY Live show, the comedian spoke about how his support for Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, coincided with a series of personal setbacks.

He revealed that after endorsing Obi, his house was destroyed by fire, and he faced conflicts with figures like Davido and Seun Kuti, alongside marital strain.

Despite these challenges, AY emphasized he harbored no regrets for backing Obi, noting the government as a powerful entity to respect.

