First Bank has received clearance to conduct a groundbreaking for its state-of-the-art new global headquarters in Eko Atlantic City

The event marks a significant step for the bank as it positions itself as a global player in the financial services sector

The 43-storey edifice is designed for innovation, productivity and represents a commitment to excellence

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

FistHoldCo Plc, the parent company of First Bank Nigeria, has conducted a groundbreaking for its 43-storey head office building at Eko Atlantic City.

The ceremony shows the beginning of a transformative journey, reinforcing the financial services behemoth’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

First Bank to build 43-storey in Eko Atlantic City to solidify its leadership. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The new headquarters to show class

The new headquarters is designed with sustainability in mind and features a green-certified building that reduces operational costs and positions the bank as a leader in sustainable banking services.

The CEO of First Bank Group, Olusegun Alebiosu, said that the event marked a significant step in its journey towards excellence.

He said the new Head Office is envisioned as a world-class structure, representing dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainability.

Alebiosu said the development will be crucial in fostering economic growth and development across Africa.

First Bank changes names

The 130-year-old bank has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation, focusing on quality customer service, and sustainable practice.

First Bank, which recently became FirstHoldCo from FBN Plc, has a robust international presence, operating subsidiaries in three continents.

FirstHoldCo Chairman Femi Otedola said the event shows the importance of collaboration and support from various sectors, bringing the bank’s ambition for the new headquarters to life.

The Nigerian billionaire and chairman of Geregu Power Plc thanked the bank’s customers for their unwavering support.

According to reports, important dignitaries will attend the event including President Bola Tinubu, Senators and state governors.

Analysts say the event marks the start of a new chapter for Nigeria’s oldest bank as it seeks to solidify its position as a tier one bank in the country.

First Bank opens job applications

First Bank recently opened an application for Nigerians to apply for various positions at the bank.

According to information on the First Bank website, the available positions are for relationship managers in commercial operations.

Femi Otedola leads First Bank to build a global headquarters in Eko Atlantic City. Credit: PIUS EKPEI UTOMI

Source: Getty Images

First Bank said successful candidates will be responsible for managing client portfolios, acquiring new customers, and ensuring high-quality service delivery.

The core responsibilities include: Booking quality assets and ensuring effective portfolio monitoring.

Assisting the business manager in executing the team’s functions and activities.

Driving deposit mobilisation and trade transactions.

Providing professional financial solutions to clients.

Structuring credit facilities in line with business potential.

Enhancing customer relationship management and deepening existing accounts.

Marketing the bank’s products to meet customer demands.

Contributing to the development of new banking products tailored to client needs.

First Bank clarifies system migration

Legit.ng earlier reported that First Bank has clarified reports suggesting it is planning a system upgrade, explaining that the notice about transitioning to a new cloud-based platform was specifically intended for vendors, not customers.

In a statement released via X on Friday, October 25, the bank explained that a message sent to vendors was misinterpreted and incorrectly reported.

First Bank assures that banking service will not be affected and that migration will only impact the bank’s vendor platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng