Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has taken to social media to brag about her position in life

The mother of two took to her official TikTok page to share a video where she called herself the prize

Regina’s online display came only a few days after she deleted Ned Nwoko’s photos and removed his name from her page

Just recently, the mother of two who has been trailed by rumours of a troubled marriage with Ned Nwoko, took to her official TikTok page with a message for fans.

Regina Daniels posted a clip where she showed off her glowing skin while taking a car ride. The mum of two then bragged about always being the prize. According to her, it is her golden slogan.

The billionaire’s wife said:

“Just remember that you are the prize always, you are the prize. That’s like this golden slogan for me.”

Recall that Regina Daniels raised questions about her marriage to her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, after she deleted all of his photos from her official Instagram page.

Not stopping there, the young Nollywood star also removed Ned Nwoko’s name from her bio and replaced it with one of her names.

Reactions as Regina Daniels says she’s the prize

Regina Daniels’ new video where she bragged about being the prize drew the attention of many netizens. Some of them taunted her about the rumours trailing her marriage with Ned Nwoko:

Jcelebrity3 said:

“My advice: Stop wasting your time. Go, take care of your kids , get something from that man, invest build your own future. Today he’s giving, but tomorrow he might not be there. Secure yourself now!”

Believe🙏 wrote:

“You deleted your husband’s pictures on IG😭why?”

Chibuikeoyibo said:

“Jokes apart you would have been a billionaire by now if only you get patience, you for be like funke producing ur own movie,and we go view am cos we love you.”

Eniola Gold wrote:

“Why you delete every videos you and grandpa do together for your page..last year you advised us this year we go advise you 😹.”

J🥰🩺 said:

“U go remain for dat marriage remember say u swear ogu😏.”

Spicy 💙🥵🦋 said:

“Do whatever brings you peace babe girl the universe doesn’t care, sending love ❤️.”

Stella olii said:

“it was because of the price that makes you allow ur grandpa tie you down with oath, if you like delete all his pics remove his name madam u goes nowhere, you see this year na we go advice you.”

KingCillia wrote:

“Na we go advice you dis year 😂.”

Menangmargaret wrote:

“Y'all are just bitter cuz Gina is living the life u all are praying for, most off u insulting her will jump on the same opportunity if given to you 😂”

Ruey_ruey23🌸 said:

“What happened to crying for Ferrari now you deleted all your husbands pics on IG & dropped his surname😳.”

Regina Daniels' traditional wedding video resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels’ traditional wedding video resurfaced on the internet to the interest of fans.

In the clip, the couple were surrounded by villagers as an MC presided over the ceremony. Regina was on her feet as Ned sat beside her mother, Rita Daniels. The young actress looked simple in a green jumpsuit and blonde bob wig.

Netizens were quick to notice the change in Regina Daniels' appearance on her wedding day compared to now.

