Big Brother Naija star and artist Teddy A left many swooning over his wife Bam Bam as he flaunted her on her birthday

The mother of two lovely girls added a new year to her age on April 23 with stunning pictures of her chiselled body

Teddy A, in his post, appreciated his woman's attributes as he reassured her of their lifetime commitment

Big Brother Naija star and singer Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, left many gushing as he sweetly marked the birthday of wife Bamike Olawunmi, popularly known as Bam Bam.

The vibrant internet personality shared an elegant picture of his woman to honour her day.

BBNaija Teddy A flaunts wife on her birthday. Credit: @iamteddya

Source: Instagram

Bam Bam pulled up an enticing simple glam, donning a criss-cross halter neck purple gown with a belle opening.

Taking to his caption, Teddy A appreciated his wife's physical features and reminded her of his lifetime affection.

"Happy birthday shuga @bammybestowed keep shining and glowing, baby girl. I love you for life!"

See his post below:

Netizens join to celebrate Bam Bam's birthday

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

anita_agent:

"Happy birthday my beautiful precious bestie.I love you so."

am_oluwaseunadewale:

"Happy birthday to us today also is my birthday."

okunlolaeunice:

"Bam Bam in Teddy A voice...keep shinning brightly like the star that you are! Arise ! Shine for thy light has come and God's glory is risen upon thee."

junie_flames:

"Happy birthday BamBam… many more beautiful and prosperous years."

queenbecca_official:

"Happy birthday to a beautiful soul that I love so much."

tee_beauties1:

"Happy birthday sis Bamike , God bless you nd beyond."

udy_ike:

"Happy birthday BamBam. Your new age is blessed Amen."

ashanee_iwalewa:

"Happy birthday my shuga May God bless your new age."

How Bambam suffered Postpartum depression

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported on Bambam's journey to motherhood and the complications she experienced when she had her first child.

Bambam's first daughter, Zendaya, is a beauty to behold, but her pregnancy brought many unforeseen changes she could not handle.

According to Bambam, her husband, fellow co-star Teddy A, was supportive of her and open to her transitions with her two pregnancies.

Source: Legit.ng