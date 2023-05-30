Big Brother Naija ex-housemates, Teddy A and Bambam, have been married for almost five years, to the joy of their fans

On media personality Nedu's podcast, Teddy revealed the moment he finally proposed to his wife after their BBNaija romance

According to the reality star, the relationship was already headed for the rocks, as they had been fighting for two weeks

One marriage BBNaija fans love to see content from is Teddy A and Bambam's, as many think their relationship beats every odd.

On The Honest Bunch podcast, Teddy A revealed how he finally realised Bambam was his soulmate and proposed to her.

Teddy A reveals how he proposed to Bambam Photo credit: @iamteddya

The reality star disclosed, to the shock of many, that he and Bambam had not talked for two weeks before the proposal, and the relationship had pretty much ended.

Teddy A added that it took talking to his brother in the US to set his head straight and make him see how in love he was with his girlfriend.

He then planned the ultimate surprise by lying to Bambam's manager and PA that the governor wanted to see her and others.

A disappointed and tearful Bambam returned to her house to see the proposal set up and her man she had not spoken to in two weeks asking her to marry him.

Netizens react to Teddy A's revelation

thekanyinsola:

"Erm, is this a flex? Considering the reason you didn’t talk to her for 2 weeks was because she refused to get an aborrtion.. Genuinely asking."

misstourismnaija:

"Very Intentional."

ms_leemart:

"May their love continue to blossom and beat all odds. They are both lucky to have found themselves."

amaka.maya:

"I never saw Teddy A in the light I see him now from biggies house. Bam bam really tamed him and he was willing. Love is powerful."

_presh.ng:

"Note ☝️ quarrel with him for two weeks."

arike_alayo:

"Men that knows what they want and goes for it >>>>>"

capturedby__faith:

"Na only me remain for this country wey never go Nedu Podcast shaBamteddy our Sweetest BBN couples❤️❤️❤️❤️"

clear_lifestyleblog:

"I’ll say they both won with each other even after all the trolling."

mary_mbahh:

"Love still exist, na you wan date bad guy. An intentional man is whom Teddy A is."

