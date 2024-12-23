Comedian and actor Ayo Makun, aka AY, has complained about how men hardly get support in the entertainment industry

He shared what could be the cause and claimed that he was the last male filmmaker who had decided not to quit Nollywood

Several social media users said a good movie sells itself, while others mentioned some male filmmakers who are doing well in the industry

Nollywood filmmaker Ayo 'AY' Makun has expressed displeasure at how his male counterparts hardly get support from male fans, unlike his female colleagues.

He wondered if he must have mammary glands and a backside to get the support of fellow men. The actor, who is also a comedian, said men would explain what they did to themselves one day.

The funnyman noted that men work so hard to stay relevant and take care of responsibilities. He claimed he was the only man left in the business of filmmaking who had yet to give up.

He also spoke about his latest cinema movie, The Waiter, and affirmed that he will continue to personally push the movie with his full chest in cinemas nationwide. AY added that he was too legit to quit.

See AY's tweet below:

Reactions as AY complains about men's support

Check out some of the reactions as AY laments about the lack of support for the male filmmakers in Nollywood below:

@naija.blood:

"A good market sells itself. Everyone is talking about Seven Doors and it's cast. Though I won't watch it cos I don't understand Yoruba and I hate reading subtitles, but I believe Femi Adebayo did a good job to get such accolades. So, bros AY, if your movie sweet, relax your mind. BUT if e no sweet, no amount of promo and cry cry go make people watch am."

@gloriaakindemowo:

"Stop generalizing what is peculiar you. Nothing comes from nothing. Femi Adebayo, Kunle Afolayan, and a host others will not agree with this your self-imposed loneliness. Work on your PR."

@0lamide_praise:

"AY wey don fuckk up for Merry Men wan push us go watch this one? Give us a good reason to man. And that Odunade better not produce a cinema movie again, make e dey put am for YouTube cos nah always rubbish e dey do."

@kingsleyben36:

"You are busy showcasing another man ex-wife and you think men are proud of you? Oga you lie."

@symply_beautiana:

"Abeg AY rest. How many women get the kind money wey men get for this country. See music industry, comedy, big companies, na men full am. The small privilege wey women dey enjoy, you won still comot am for their hand."

@lucky_dubeson:

"Coming from person that has never supported Yul even when he's still with his wife. But steadily supported his wife May especially since the issue with her husband."

Celebs turn up at AY's movie premiere

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that AY held the premiere of his much-talked-about movie The Waiter on Saturday, December 14.

It was a display of class and wealth as several of the attendees showed up in different luxurious Rolls-Royce.

Netizens were amazed by the number of expensive cars at the event, and they used the opportunity to shade actor Yul Edochie.

