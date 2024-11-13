A man got the attention of social media users after he was seen selling a costly Birkin bag in Lagos traffic

In a video, a lady beckoned on the businessman and showed interest in buying the designer product

The lady asked some questions about the bag, and the man answered, as he bragged further about Tiwa Savage patronising him

A businessman has gone viral on social media after he was seen selling a Birkin bag for N2.5 million in Lagos traffic.

He said that he bought the designer bag from Paris after a lady questioned where he got it. The man also assured her that the bag was good and he could get the one inside a carton for her if she wanted it. Moreover, he said the bag was durable for up to 20 years.

In the video shared by @dammiedammie35 on X, the lady's curiosity made the man add that Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage had patronised him two weeks earlier through her aide.

Some netizens made funny remarks about the Birkin bag seller, while others shared the unexpected things that can be sold in Lagos traffic.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to man selling N2.5m Birkin bag

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the man selling the N2.5m Birkin bag in Lagos traffic below:

@__Arike__:

"You dey sell designer bag for roadside and you look like this and expect people to buy millions to you. It’s the boldness for me."

@aracasual1:

"He think say we still dey Yaradua tenure."

@ritajohnson___:

'Na mumu dey go boutique."

@0luwat0sin_

"So you never see person wey wan sell Airplane inside Lagos traffic before?"

@ambysmedia:

"If you have Tiwa number call and confirm. Lmfao Omo Lagos is not a sane place."

@iamstretch_:

"Wetin person no go see for Lagos."

@therealdaddymo1:

"This one na barking bag o."

Cardi B displays 100 Birkin bags

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that American singer Cardi B had shared her love for designer bags, and she displayed her collection online.

The beautiful music star stated that she loves the fashion items and wished to get more; however, she revealed the reason she could not get more.

Cardi B had different colours of the luxurious item, and her fans noted that she was the reason it was popular.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

