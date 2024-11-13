Man Sells Birkin Bag for N2.5m In Lagos Traffic, Video Elicits Reactions: "Na Mumu Dey Go Boutique"
- A man got the attention of social media users after he was seen selling a costly Birkin bag in Lagos traffic
- In a video, a lady beckoned on the businessman and showed interest in buying the designer product
- The lady asked some questions about the bag, and the man answered, as he bragged further about Tiwa Savage patronising him
A businessman has gone viral on social media after he was seen selling a Birkin bag for N2.5 million in Lagos traffic.
He said that he bought the designer bag from Paris after a lady questioned where he got it. The man also assured her that the bag was good and he could get the one inside a carton for her if she wanted it. Moreover, he said the bag was durable for up to 20 years.
In the video shared by @dammiedammie35 on X, the lady's curiosity made the man add that Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage had patronised him two weeks earlier through her aide.
Some netizens made funny remarks about the Birkin bag seller, while others shared the unexpected things that can be sold in Lagos traffic.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Watch the video below:
Reactions to man selling N2.5m Birkin bag
Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the man selling the N2.5m Birkin bag in Lagos traffic below:
@__Arike__:
"You dey sell designer bag for roadside and you look like this and expect people to buy millions to you. It’s the boldness for me."
@aracasual1:
"He think say we still dey Yaradua tenure."
@ritajohnson___:
'Na mumu dey go boutique."
@0luwat0sin_
"So you never see person wey wan sell Airplane inside Lagos traffic before?"
@ambysmedia:
"If you have Tiwa number call and confirm. Lmfao Omo Lagos is not a sane place."
@iamstretch_:
"Wetin person no go see for Lagos."
@therealdaddymo1:
"This one na barking bag o."
Cardi B displays 100 Birkin bags
Video as Actress Angela Okorie shows off her striking curves in crop top and bum shorts, peeps react
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that American singer Cardi B had shared her love for designer bags, and she displayed her collection online.
The beautiful music star stated that she loves the fashion items and wished to get more; however, she revealed the reason she could not get more.
Cardi B had different colours of the luxurious item, and her fans noted that she was the reason it was popular.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Enenaite Blessing (Fashion Editor) Blessing Enenaite is a content writer and media enthusiast with over nine years of experience. She holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Business Administration, Delta State University (2014). Previously, she worked with PUNCH Newspapers as a Lifestyle correspondent, News Round The Clock, and Pulse Nigeria. Contact: enenaite.blessing@corp.legit.ng