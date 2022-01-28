Intimate product seller, Jaruma Empire, has filmed a video after getting bail and being released from prison

The controversial lady has a word for her naysayers as she maintained that she only spent one night in prison contrary to reports making the rounds

Jaruma equally flaunted her ‘jazzed’ waist beads and earrings as she took a jab at those claiming her products couldn’t save her from prison

Social media users refused to believe the ‘kayanmata’ seller with many noting that she looks unkempt and should get much-needed rest

Controversial ‘kayanmata’ seller, Hauwa Saidu aka Jaruma Empire has returned to social media after she was granted bail and released from prison in Abuja.

The young lady filmed a video in front of a correctional facility in Suleja as she took a jab at those who have been trolling her and her products since she was arrested.

Jaruma brags amid report of recent release, flaunts 'juju' that saved her. Photo: @jaruma_empire

Jaruma claimed that contrary to reports of being in prison for four days, she regained freedom on Tuesday after getting arrested on Monday.

She also showed off her 'jazzed' waist beads and earrings while letting her critics know that the products worked just fine and protected her through the ordeal.

According to Jaruma, that was the reason she was able to record a video on Tuesday and make it available on social media.

See her post below:

Reactions

ma.ryjane8790 said:

"She's looking so unkempt. I hope she stays off social media and work on her self nawaooo!"

tariah.xx said:

"I can never believe this woman.. na lie full her mouth."

misspolycarp said:

"Take a breather sometimes !!"

_lizadenny said:

"Na this her mouth all the time sha. Never to be caught off guard."

t_omotoyosi said:

"She don loose weight oo. Abi na my eye."

