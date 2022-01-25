Jaruma got social media buzzing after she bragged about how connected she is when she got released after Ned Nwoko's initial arrest

The kayanmata seller has allegedly been re-arrested by the billionaire for cyber-bullying, defamation amongst other charges

According to reports, Jaruma's counsel made an application for her bail and the court gave an order for her to be remanded in prison custody till Friday the 28th day of January 2022

Popular kayanmata seller Jaruma has found herself in bigger problems with billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko.

The kayanmata seller had only hours ago, bragged about how connected she is, seeing as she got herself released after Ned initially arrested her.

The war between Jaruma and Ned Nwoko is far from over as she has been re-arrested. Photo credit: @jaruma_empire/@nednwoko

Source: Instagram

Jaruma re-arrested for defamation

According to reports gathered online, the kayanmata seller has been picked up again and remanded in Suleja prison.

Some of the charges against Jaruma include criminal breach of trust, defamation, cyber-bullying amongst others.

She will be investigated for criminal conduct, selling unlicensed and unauthorized love potions, sales of illegal substances amongst others.

It was also reported that Jaruma's counsel made an application for her bail and the court made an order for her to be remanded in prison custody till Friday the 28th day of January 2022. Meanwhile, the substantive case has been adjourned to 23/02/2022.

See post below:

Nigerians react

gylliananthonette:

"So she no fit use the kayamata save herself ..she for touch the judge for brokus na."

the_fabrics_placeng:

"She too dey talk!!! Haba."

kingtimah_:

"I was legit scared for her but then again I remembered she was the president ex girlfriend."

mazi_praiz:

"This woman no go rest"

njayyolanda:

"Jaruma something is the architect of her problems. She should use her head tactics and tackle issues n not Instagram validation... hope she is bailed."

Jaruma claims Regina Daniels abuses substances

The fight between billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko and Jaruma keeps getting messier as the kayanmata seller continues to expose more secrets.

After her release from police custody, Jaruma took to social media to brag heavily about how well connected she is and her Hausa folks are ruling the country.

In another post, the kayanmata seller shared a video of a young man analyzing some of Regina's past behaviour and attributed it to abuse of substances.

Source: Legit.ng