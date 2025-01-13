Radiogad, in a recent video, has berated music star Davido over a viral video of him performing in Anambra state

The media personality expressed his disappointment in Davido, stating that the likes of Burna Boy and Wizkid would never accept such shows

Radiogad also advised Davido to dissociate himself from Cubana Chiefpriest, stirring reactions from Nigerians

Social commentator and On-Air Personality Destiny Eyezim, aka Radiogad, has criticised music star David Adeleke Davido in a video making the rounds online over his recent performance at a funeral in Anambra state.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido was one of the Nigerian artists who performed at businessman Zenco's mother's burial ceremony in Anambra alongside Phyno and Flavour.

The likes of Cubana Chiefpriest, Obi Cubana and Jowizaza were also spotted as they celebrated with Zenco.

Radiogad berates Davido

The media personality was unhappy with Davido's presence at the party and expressed disappointment in the DMW label boss.

According to Radiogad, Davido was too big to perform at a burial ceremony, stressing that upcoming singers or struggling stars should take such shows.

Radiogad stated that Burna Boy and Wizkid would never accept to perform at such shows. He advised Davido to dissociate himself from his bestie Cubana Chiefpriest, claiming the latter put him up to such an act.

"Davido know your worth, e get things you don pass, na how you find show reach, you should be performing around the world. Which kind money you dey find? Wizkid Burna Boy will never perform in a burial, it will look as if you are not busy. Package your self," Radiogad said in the vdeo.

Watch video as Radiogad berates Davido over his performance at Anambra burial:

In related news, Davido performed at billionaire Razaq Okoya's 85 birthday party in Lagos.

Reactions as Radiogad berates Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Radiogad's video, read them below:

The_Onimisi:

"So Phyno no stoop low?"

SimoncoleB:

"Abeg make Una leave Davido alone. The young lad don suffer for Una hand . Do you know if the performance was free and a gift to someone. Even if it wasn't,how is it you business and how does your dissatisfaction ani disappointment affect Davido. You guys should stop this."

powerchibueze:

"True talk, na who shut down O2 Arena be our 001 no be who shut down b^rial ground."

ozmoneyyy:

"From o2 arena to burial performance haba."

kelvin04558416:

"So Davido should only perform at particular places or events huh? This say must about ur character. U don’t even know if he has a relationship with the family that is mourning or not. U are the man that will make money and abandon his poor friends and family."

oba_grandson:

"But it’s crazy how David would do things like this and people still rate him above average."

