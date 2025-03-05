A 23-year-old Nigerian graduate took job hunting to a whole new height by going to a company with his curriculum vitae despite not being invited for an interview or recruitment process

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the political science graduate opened up about what inspired his unconventional job seeking move

The young man, who finished with a 4.50 CGPA, shared what the manager of the company said to him

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a Nigerian graduate, Abdullahi Muhammad Ahmad, surprised people by showing up at a company with his curriculum vitae uninvited.

A staff member of the company shared Ahmad's action on social media, praising his courage and confidence.

Abdullahi Muhammad Ahmad entered a company with his CV uninvited. Photo Credit: Abdullahi Muhammad Ahmad

Source: Original

Why graduate went to company uninvited

The political science graduate of Al Qalam University, Katsina, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, said he showed up at the company uninvited after sending emails to different companies to no avail.

The Kano state indigene said his brother advised him to job hunt differently by visiting his company of interest, and selling himself well before the manager, and that was exactly what he did. In his words:

"I was doing research, searching for an opportunity for any available organization or company that employs policy research analysts or research assistants.

"I have made several applications so far and sent emails attached with my CV seeking employment but to no avail. I got advice from my brother to take a different strategy, to physically go to the organization and request to meet the manager and speak to him about my skills, career interest and how I would be able to bring in new ideas and enthusiasm to their organization."

What happened at the company

When quizzed about the name of the company, the young man said they prefer to remain anonymous, but are located in Kano.

On what happened after he entered the company to see the manager, Ahmad said they took his CV and promised to notify him should there be any vacancy.

He noted that the manager was impressed with his CV.

"The company didn't employ me, they requested my CV and assured me that if any vacant opportunity arises, they won't hesitate to contact me.

"The manager was someone I knew before, so it was easier for me to describe myself and for my request of meeting him to be granted.

"The manager reacted friendly and was impressed with my CV and assured me I would be a good fit for their company and won't hesitate to contact me."

Abdullahi Muhammad Ahmad said he had sent emails to companies in the past to no avail. Photo Credit: Abdullahi Muhammad Ahmad

Source: Original

Graduate still looking for job

The 23-year-old appealed for help in landing a good job, saying he would prefer opportunities in Kano state or Abuja where he has relatives. He, however, expressed his willingness to working in any of the 36 states.

When asked about why he studies political science in school, Ahmad told Legit.ng:

"My decision to study political science was fueled by my passion for making research and evaluating the dynamic of political ideologies, the impact of leadership, different models of leadership and their historical perspectives."

UNN graduate begs for job online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of UNN had taken to social media to beg for a job.

The graduate, who finished with a second class lower, displayed his statement of result and posted a picture of himself in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform.

The statement of result, issued on April 15, 2024, showed he bagged a degree in industrial technical education. He begged to be connected so his life could be transformed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng