The story of a man who lost his job in Lagos has gone viral and attracted the sympathy of the general public

According to the story which was shared on TikTok, the man suddenly lost the job which paid him N700k monthly

After he lost the job, he fell into a lot of problems as he had no money to care for himself when his salary stopped coming

Emotional reactions have trailed the story of a Lagos-based man who was working and earning a good salary.

According to the story, the man was earning N700k every calendar month but suddenly, he lost the job.

The job was paying him N700k monthly.

Source: Getty Images

The story was shared on TikTok by Soyoye Farouk who said the man got a call from his boss who informed him his appointment had been terminated.

The heartbreaking news left him stranded to the extent that he started avoiding his friends.

According to Soyeye, the man's girlfriend also signaled her intention to take a break from the relationship after he lost his job.

The man's life got shattered after he lost his job.

Source: Getty Images

The story goes:

"A friend of mine was earning N700k per month at a 9 to 5 job in Lagos. So he had a very decent apartment, drove a nice car, had a girlfriend who love soft life. He wasn't really rich, but he was very very comfortable. Then one day, his boss called him and said to him, he told him 'you have really been an asset to this company, but we are making some changes so we have to let you go. Just like that, his entire life flipped upside down. Within three months, he could barely afford rent, his girlfriend needed space. He went from hanging out at expensive spots to avoiding calls from friends. It hit him that his comfort had been an illusion."

Soyeye said it is always good for one to prepare for such events in life before they would even happen.

See his post below:

Reactions as man loses his job

@Blacctaylorist said:

"I've never collected salary in my life and I won't until I die."

@001wilson.0 said:

"The mistake we do is we think the money will always come."

@Ifunanya said:

"He was really irresponsible, and living above his means to go broke within just three months. Thank you for your message."

@Jdslanzy said:

"This was my greatest mistake but thank you for telling me to my face. I really want to change."

@Beam Hairs Benin said:

"Honestl,y always build your finances before you need it, don’t ever wait for it to happen to you first, lost my job last year and even up until now, most people don’t know, because my finances is still."

Lady gets sacked by Donald Trump

Legit.ng also reported that an American lady has been affected in the ongoing mass layoffs in the United States, and she is devastated.

The lady said she was with her friend on the phone, only for her to receive a text message telling her she was going to be sacked.

What made her sad the most was that she was one of those who voted for President Donald Trump during the elections.

