A young Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious post on TikTok showing her mother's epic WhatsApp status updates

In the updates, the woman posted funny and blurry photos of herself with captions that talked about her day

Social media users who came across the hilarious post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady's decision to share her mother's funny WhatsApp status updates on TikTok has earned her attention on the app.

She posted a series of blurry, poorly lit photos from her mother's WhatsApp status, each accompanied by a caption about her daily life.

Lady displays her mother's funny WhatsApp updates Photo credit: @vannybeautyglam/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman's WhatsApp updates spark laughter online

Vanny_beautyglam, the daughter who shared the screenshots, expressed her amusement at her mother's preference for taking selfies with her Android device, rather than using her iPhone.

She jokingly noted that parents often take the 'weirdest' photos, sparking lots of comments from users who could relate to the experience.

In her words:

"It’s so weird when I take pictures of my mum with my iphone and she doesn’t like them then she takes a selfie with her android and says its better. Our parents usually takes the weirdest photos for real."

Lady expresses amusement over mother's funny WhatsApp updates Photo credit: @vannybeautyglam/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Her mother's WhatsApp status updates were a treasure trove of entertainment, with each photo showing a different aspect of her life.

From expressing gratitude for God's grace to promoting her business, the mother's captions were always epic.

Her declaration that she was "feeling herself" and her proud proclamation that she was "going to 50 and still fresh" also many social media users in stitches.

The woman said in her captions:

"Good evening I thank God for his grace in my life. On call with my first daughter she misses me. My new haircut. Inside the bus going to a party. Today service was nice God is my pillar. Feeling myself. This is my granddaughter, she is beautiful. Going to 50 and still fresh, we're all looking good. I'm a business woman I sell drinks please patronise me. Good evening family God bless you all amen."

Reactions trail Nigerian woman's WhatsApp status updates

The funny post attracted lots of comments, with many TikTok users praising the mother's carefree spirit and sense of humour.

@Mojisola Beauty Empire said:

"Funniest thing be say her view no go pass 7 o."

@ENO said:

"I snap my papa fine picture take time edit am well, this man tell me say eh no fine na him Tecno pop 2 picture fine pass."

@Approved_Goodness said:

"She’s truly educated. She knows the difference between “AM” and “I’M” unlike our university students."

@user2733712365061 said:

"Since I taught my mom how to post pictures on her status I never hear word for her status e get the time she post her pics for her status and wrote Jesus is following me following her to were."

Queensss said:

"My mom no dey post her own is too watch TikTok and movie save Ankara style and turban."

@Dat Edoqueen said:

"Make una leave us ooo like that, we are happy to do things differently from this present generation."

@Lãurã wrote:

"At least she spells. If my mom spell for you."

@kunlejikk said:

"Since my mama learn WhatsApp status, my heart dey always beat fast because I no know wetin she go post."

@babemama382 said:

"You see how almost all her post is about God?? That tells u who our parents are."

@mumcy_Awwal added:

"I snap my mom yesterday with my phone she no like any of the pictures, she said why didn’t I use Snapchat to take the pictures so I can add aponbepore filter."

Nigerian mum knocks daughter over WhatsApp status

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother was furious with her daughter over a picture she uploaded on her WhatsApp status.

The displeased woman knocked her daughter, ordering her to take it down with immediate effect.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng