Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has criticised men who do not accept financial responsibility for their families, stating clearly that such men "have no right to intimacy."

In an Instagram post, the respected thespian emphasised that financial responsibility is a fundamental aspect of marriage.

He emphasised that men are supposed to provide for their families through dedication and hard work, a value rooted in both societal norms and religious beliefs.

KOK voiced concern about the tendency of men relying on women for financial support. He considers this circumstance unsettling and potentially detrimental, not only to the man but also to their relationship.

"I woke up this morning and I was disturbed by a trend that I have found useless and dangerous. When a man depends on a woman to feed him, the usual thing, which is the most disturbing part, is that women want to defend their husbands so that whatever is happening inside doesn't get to the outside. Sometimes it is detrimental to the progress of the man."

He noted that a man's primary responsibility is to provide for his family. He criticised the societal expectations placed on women to support their husbands, who are not fulfilling their roles.

"Every man has a responsibility to his family; a man who cannot take care of his family is worse. What I am saying is that a man who cannot feed his family has no need to use his private parts on a woman. It is your responsibility, yet women try to cover their husbands."

The industry elder advised women on the importance of being discerning when choosing a partner. And highlighted that while love is significant, a man's ability to provide for the family is equally crucial.

"This is advice to women: know who you marry. I know all you place above is love, 'I love him, I love him,' but provision is key. Even when he loses his job, and is always in the house and doesn't go to struggle and hustle like other men. I understand the need to defend them, but don't make them irresponsible," he said.

Watch him talk below:

Kanayo O Kanayo spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sharon.chigozirim:

"Some women keep enabling these kind of men and most times there’s nothing they can do cause kids are now involved."

chi_beke_chi:

"This is wat queen may was doing to yul reason why d werey get mind want still use her money marry second cow as wife."

tulebor:

"Where Una Dey see these men😂😂😂 I hardly collect gifts from women let alone sit down and allow a woman to feed me, I rebuke it in my life and that of my brothers. If I fall, I will stand up and dust myself, no matter how small I will get something to do.."

ada_romanus:

"I love this responsibility is what makes up a man, don’t be comfortable eating the food your wife prepared without knowing where the money comes from odikwa risky."

na_me_be_lui:

"A woman takes care of a man like her son if she loves him...she closes every area of mockery and men are opportunist... they take that as an opportunity to abuse the situation, when they are cut off such good women you go hear wing."

Source: Legit.ng