Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter, Jasmine Okafor, has unveiled her 10-year-old son to the world via social media

The Instagram star uploaded lovely photographs of herself and her child dressed alike to mark his birthday

Jasmine, reflecting on the trials and accomplishments of her journey as a young mother, spoke on how and when she had her first child

Jasmine Okafor, the adopted daughter of deceased Nollywood actor John Okafor, also known as Mr. Ibu, has revealed her son.

The Instagram influencer mentioned that she is over twenty and has a son who is ten years old.

Late Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter reveals her 10-year-old son. Credit: @ladyjasminec

Source: Instagram

Sharing stunning pictures of both of them, she revealed that she gave birth to the young boy during her teenage years.

Jasmine claimed that what at the time seemed to be her greatest life error had turned out to be her greatest gift.

She described how, despite being told to remove the pregnancy when she was young and that it would harm her career, she found the strength to continue and was able to manage it because of her mother.

Jasmine noted that despite the father’s lack of involvement, she and her son have never lacked anything and attributed their well-being to God.

She rounded up by speaking against terminating pregnancies as she celebrated her son’s birthday.

Happy Birthday Son. Imagine being 20 Plus and having a son that’s 10! What felt like the biggest mistake of my life at the time became my biggest blessing today! I was told to abortt this child, that I was too young, that it would affect my career, that I was a teenager.

"Somehow, I manage to summon the courage to carry on! I don’t know how I did it. My mum, she became his mum, oh my mum, I owe everything to you! Imagine raising a kid all by yourself and the father tells you he’s not ready for kids!

"And till now, it’s just me, my boy, my mum, and guess what? We have never lacked anything good! It’s been God! It’s been such a ride! This is why lately, I am open to adopting more kids! It’s an emotional day for me! Say No To Abortfion! I Love You, Son! Happy Birthday.”

See her post below:

Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter trends online

Lady Jasmine allegedly arrested over N300m

Legit.ng earlier reported that while the late Mr Ibu was battling illness, his wife Stella Maris had waged war against Jasmine.

According to viral reports, the actor's adopted daughter Jasmine and his sons were arrested.

