TikTok influencer Olumide Ogunsanwo, aka Sea King, has come for Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), in a new social media drama.

In a video shared across his social media page, Sea King, while reacting to VDM's recent trip to China, slammed the critic whom he referred to as 'Verydarkmumu.'

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM ignited reactions after he announced his arrival in China with a mission that could shake the foundations of international trade.

The critic, who wore Benin regalia, stated that he was in the Asian country to unravel the dark web of fraudulent dealings between Chinese suppliers, manufacturers, and Nigerian business owners.

VDM shared how countless Nigerian business owners have been ensnared by ruthless scams while losing their money to cunning schemes.

Sea King comes for Verydarkman

The TikTok influencer described VDM as a manipulator, warning Nigerians to be wary of the critic.

Sea King alleged that VDM worked for influential people in power whom he gathered information for.

The influencer shared how the critic had attempted to gather information about his whereabouts from people close to him.

"One Verydarkmumu say im dey for China, He is a manipulator, if you fall for his trap you are gone, he would collect all your details and pass it to his oga at the top, them go deal with una that mumu used to ask people close to about my location and whereabouts, don't fall for his manipulation," Sea King said in the video.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM slammed Sea King over his unpleasant comment about RCCG pastor, E.A. Adeboye.

Reactions as Sea King slams VDM

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from many of VDM's fans as they clapped back at Sea King. Read the comments below:

iam_uglyboii said:

"U knw get any reason to hate on vdm guy omo I dey unfollow straight away."

c9_automobiles wrote:

"Sadly you choose to go down this way chai and i don de like your effort towards good conduct."

lamidos_king said:

"You just spoil everything bro like dams I saw his energy in you but now you want to go against him bro you go out of this."

lifeofalbryt reacted:

"Omo no I no support this one oh gee which kind talk be this na."

__paradjtinex said:

"Don’t disrespect verydackman bro don’t do that do your thing make him do him thing people a watching don’t do this please."

