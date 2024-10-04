Actor Uche Maduagwu has cast heavy shades on music star Wizkid days after his online rant without a response from Davido

The Nollywood actor, who referred to WIzkid as the number three artiste in the music industry, taunted the singer

Uche Maduagwu's comment has since stirred reactions from many, especially Wizkid's fans, as they clapped back at him

Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has come for Ayo Balogun Wizkid days after the Afrobeats superstar dragged his colleague David Adeleke Davido on social media.

Wizkid, who called Davido talentless and cheap amid the latter's new deal with global clothing brand Puma, didn't get a direct response from the DMW label boss.

Uche Maduawgu calls Wizkid 003 amid feud with Davido. Credit: @wizkidayo @uchemaduagwu @davido

A few days after causing uproar online, Wizkid appears to have taken a break, an action noticed by Maduagwu, who chose to taunt the singer.

Sharing a picture of Wizkid on his page, the actor referred to Wizkid as the number three artiste in the Nigerian music industry.

Maduagwu wrote in a caption,

"Dear WIZKID 003, now that every where Don QUIET like your Music Career, are you now happy?"

See Uche Maduagwu's post below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido had subtly responded to his critics by sharing one of his songs about his blessings.

People react as Uche Maduagwu drags Wizkid

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the actor's post, read them below:

bountiej:

"Why u Dey beef Wizzy … wiz is talented ooo he can never be 003."

tenxxion:

"Dem no ur papa?"

lateefdc_:

"Zion get life pass you."

propertylink1985:

"Baba, Aswear like his music career o, proud nigg from the slum."

abiola_water:

"Influencer u no succeed, cross dressing u no succeed, the g@y wey u do too u no succeed, bro go and get a life and live wiz alone."

abiola_water:

"Where as ur own career lead u to? Oponu agbalagba, am very sure u can't even boost of 500m in ur account right now, useless thing.

quz_bal:

"From a fooollllll, you way ur career never start. U way them dey beat up and down. Skinny baxtad."

Netizen digs up video of Wizkid's mum

Meanwhile, a netizen replied to Wizkid for disrespecting Davido's uncle and governor, Ademola Adeleke, in his tweet.

In a video making the rounds, Wizkid was seen dancing with his mother on stage.

Wizkid was performing when he invited her to dance with him. They both hugged after he finished performing.

