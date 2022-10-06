Popular Nigerian comedian, Lasisi Elenu, got his fans gushing when he shared a video of himself and his heavily pregnant wife, Nonso Adika

In the caption of the video, the funnyman wondered about pregnancy cravings as he revealed the hilarious things Nonso loves to do

He gave shoutouts to all mothers and Nigerians have trooped to the comments section of the video to share mixed reactions

Comedian and skits maker, Lasisi Elenu, left his followers laughing when he shared a lovely dance video with his heavily pregnant partner, Nonso Adika.

He and Nonso look so cute together in the video, but the funnyman complained about unnecessary cravings that come with pregnancy.

Lasisi Elenu shares video with wife Credit: @lasisielenu

Source: Instagram

Lasisi noted that he initially thought the scary pregnancy women's cravings were mere tales until he experienced them himself.

He urged his followers not to be moved by the beautiful video her shared and noted that Nonso is not normal as she always make him fear.

According to him:

How can someone want to just take a drive to a filling station to smell fuel abeg na Yamaha generator dey your belle?"

The comedian finally gave a shoutout to mothers and pregnant women.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Lasisi video with Nonso

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Lasisi Elenu's video with his heavily pregnant partner.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Drdolorofficial:

"E come belike say na Broda Shaggi add that Yamaha part Lasisi you funny men."

Kennethokolie:

"Congratulations bro! ❤️ You go fear urges na! I never knew chewing ice 24/7 was a thing!"

Itss_lee01:

"My wife drove outta the house at 2am to go find Royal farm ice to chew. Lol."

Kolawoleamaka:

"Safe delivery and all the best to you both. My son is also becoming Lasisi oo. His one of your biggest fan."

Obiyovictor:

"She no do you anything na,pray she doesn't drag you to a refuse dump just to hear the smell,big shout out to all the pregnant women I wish you all safe delivery."

Source: Legit.ng