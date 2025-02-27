Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu has waded into the drama between VeryDarkMan and podcaster, Nedu

On his Instagram page, Maduagwu shared a video where he made a claim about where the controversial voice note came from

Maduagwu’s take on VeryDarkMan and Nedu’s matter got netizens dropping their hot takes on the situation

Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu has reacted to online critic VeryDarkMan’s issues with media personality, Nedu.

Just recently, the self-styled online police with real name, Vincent Martins Otse, shared a video where he exposed an audio of Chinedu Ani aka Nedu allegedly bragging on the phone about knowing several fraudsters aka Yahoo boys and ‘substance’ dealers in South Africa.

Nigeriana react as Uche Maduagwu blasts VDM over alleged Nedu voice note. Photos: @uchemaduagwu, @verydarkman, @nedu_official

Source: Instagram

The exposed audio message caused an online frenzy with several netizens dropping their hot takes. After Nedu dissociated himself from the voice message, Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu shared his thoughts.

On his Instagram page, the controversial actor claimed that VeryDarkMan paid a hacker N2 million to create an AI-generated voice note with Nedu’s voice just to bring him down.

Maduagwu said in part:

“The information I’m hearing now, I’m shocked. So VDM you paid someone N2 million to do AI voice note about Nedu just because you want to tarnish his image. Now it shows that your mama no train you well. Why will you do this to a fellow man, N2 million to create voice note and that voice note, Nedu was allegedly bragging say him get Yahoo boys. Why are you doing this all because of clout? You want to chase clout.”

Not stopping there, Maduagwu also added that VDM was secretly recorded by ex-Marlian Music dancer, Lil Smart, while he was being bullied by the online critic. The actor asked if this was the same person Nigerians wanted to believe about a voice note.

See the video below:

Reactions as Uche Maduagwu slams VeryDarkMan

Uche Maduagwu’s claim about VeryDarkMan paying a hacker to make an AI-generated voice note with Nedu’s voice got Nigerians dropping their hot takes.

Nigerians react as Uche Maduagwu blasts VeryDarkMan. Photos: @Verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Heritage_ofada said:

“Show your evidence of the payment of the 2 million naira werey.”

Chinedudennis123 said:

“This one na better mumu 😂.”

Yadzida wrote:

“Keep quiet noise Maker.”

Josephxtra wrote:

“Do this boy no what is AI.....do this people no how I wish president can just pass the law this month....so that we can start pick all this weed.”

Sexydemon247 said:

“U done commot for hospital again.”

Mattcarolus10 wrote:

“All the years I don Dey see this guy content he has never been relevant, it’s either them arrest am for talking too much or them beat am. You and deonecomedian na twins for sense. Una sense far from una head.”

Iam_sinijosh wrote:

“Oga rest 😂.”

Solotone_4real said:

“Guy you are making noise abeg.”

Mescanablack said:

“Your Damage Control will not work This Time 🕰️ (Sorry).”

Gracenkem1980 wrote:

“Abeg rest uche stop calling his mum ?u are the one chasing clout.”

Tunde Ednut as Nedu denies voice note

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian media personality Tunde Adekunle, aka Tunde Ednut, blasted Nedu after he denied the voicenote leaked by VeryDarkMan.

The celebrity blogger addressed Nedu's denial on his official Instagram page, stating that everybody knows his voice.

According to Tunde Ednut, Nedu has about three conflicting accents, all heard in the voice note. The celebrity blogger asked how Artificial Intelligence (AI) could speak in all three accents and even stammer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng