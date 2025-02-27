Ex-Big Brother Naija winner Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe has shared his latest achievement as a pilot

The former reality star shared a picture where he held his license to fly a Gulfstream jet having graduated with distinction some months back

Many social media users were excited for him and they claimed that out of all the previous BBNaija winners, they preferred him the most

The 2018 winner of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe, has gotten his license to fly a Gulfstream jet.

Fans react as BBNaija's Miracle earns his license to fly a Gulfstream jet. Image credit: @miracleikechukwu

Source: Instagram

Miracle shared the news on social media while displaying his license beside a dummy jet. He also posted pictures of a Gulfstream jet and an Airbus.

Recall that in 2024, Miracle graduated as a pilot with distinction from a US aeronautical university. His success as a pilot has made him a favourite among BBNaija fans who often praise his level of focus and hard work.

Fans congratulate BBNaija's Miracle's Gulfstream jet license

Many fans of the former reality star were excited about his latest achievement. They noted that he went far in life because he was not moved by social media fame.

BBNaija's Miracle bags his license to fly a Gulfstream jet. Image credit: @FlyBoyMiracle

Source: Twitter

Others noted that Miracle was their favourite star to have participated in the Big Brother Naija reality show.

See Miracle's post below:

Reactions as Miracle gets Gulfstream jet license

Check out some comments on BBNaija's Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe's post about getting a license to fly a Gulfstream jet.

@deyola_a reacted:

"Nothing concern this one with BBN drama!!! Proud of you."

@NaijaHistory_ commented:

"Miracle's evolution from Bbnaija fame to a quiet life of pursuing his aviator dreams needs to be studied by Nigerian fame-obsessed GenZ."

@the_Lawrenz stated:

"My favorite BBNaija housemate of all time. More wings to you."

@sir_obafoluke stated:

"Probably the greatest contender of the BIG BROTHER NAIJA. EVER."

@Eze_Nwakaibeya noted:

"Focus remains the secret to impact. Keep it up young man. The only person who didn’t go to the BBN show for clout and attention. A very focused individual. Congratulations flyboy."

@tobyasky said:

"Only BBN housemate I rate. No online shenanigans. Focused guy. You are winning everywhere. Welldone bro."

@Benitezz05 commented:

"Make una tag Deeone make him come see him mate."

@JonalistIsrael stated:

"A very focused human being. You inspire me. Unlike others who won the show but are pursuing music with frog voice."

@jenslaw_ said:

"The only brain out of BBNaija that’s not seeking social media validation and nuisance.

@Forexpatron commented:

"He would have made more money as an influencer (BBN winner) if he maintained his social media life. But guess everyone has their own priorities and goals in life. Respect."

Miracle graduates from aviation school

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Miracle Igbokwe had shared the good news of finishing aviation school with his fans on social media.

He posted his certificate and how he went to fly a plane on his Instagram story and fans were happy for him while applauding him.

The certificate showed that he completed the airline transport pilot certification training programme in March 2024.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

