Tanzanian music superstar Juma Jux has liked up with his Nigerian counterpart D'banj at the Trace Awards 2025 held in Zanzibar

Legit.ng has earlier reported that Juma Jux and his beautiful wife Priscilla Ojo arrived at the event and thrilled fans with their romance

An exciting clip has, however, surfaced online where the men linked up, and captured D'banj's beautiful message to Jux

Nigeria meets Tanzania ad D'banj and Juma Jux linked up at the Trace Awards which was held in Zanzibar on February 25, 2025.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that a new video that had trended on the internet captured the newest couple in town arriving in Zanzibar for the second edition of the Trace Awards. The event is set to take place at The Mora Resort on February 26, 2025.

New videos have also circulated on social media showing D'banj, Nigerian entertainer Juma Jux and Diamond Platinumz. The trio had conversations about the upcoming celebrity Nigerian wedding between Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux.

D'banj said:

"The only thing I will give to you becauss what you've done is total love, when we watch it, we can see the genuine love. The only thing I will give to you for your wedding is I and my bro I will sing one song 'Fall in love' for you"_ #dbanj tells #priscillaojo hubby #jumajux as they link up at the #traceawards2025."

See the video below:

Recall that Iyabo Ojo showered prayers and motherly blessings upon the lives of Priscilla and Juma Jux as they prepared to embark on their journey to holy matrimony.

Peeps react as D'banj and Juma Jux

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@balogunidayataderonke said:

"Priscy your glory is top notch. You coming to his to bring the best in him , and makes his life more glorious. Allah bless you both."

@iamdessytoks said:

"Oga o! Dbanj and all the wedding go full. Who will I accompany bayi to this wedding o 😢anyone with invitation card that does not have a plus one biko take me as your plus one to this talk of the town wedding o😂."

@blackebony_backup said:

"Abeg who dey sell wedding cloth for Jp2025 I don collect Ajo money oo😂."

@succi_collections said:

"Yes oo Veekee James don sew my clothes finish na just April and IV I Dey wait 💃💃💃."

@virgo_luxuryjewels said:

"Awwww it will be too sweet ❤️."

@ya.ba.gi said:

"We no lie to u, ur scatterin inter.net dbanj is priscy mom friend so am not surprised he knew about the traditional wedding."

@nursekokosha said:

"Awwww❤️I'm so happy for Jux. He who finds a wife has found a good thing and obtains favor from God!😍."

@agubeke said:

"Yes he is scattering our head ooooo❤️❤️. Love is a beautiful this."

Juma Jux proposes to Priscilla on his knees

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Juma Jux proposed to his wife for the second time after they had staged their Muslim wedding in Tanzania.

In the recording sighted online, the singer went on his knee and opened the case which had the ring.

Fans were so excited about the ceremony that they wished them well and prayed for the couple to have a happy life.

