Nigerian musician Burna Boy was recently spotted being protected by his bodyguards on a beach

The Grammy-winning musician was seen expertly riding a horse as a truck of armed guards followed closely behind him

The video of Burna Boy with his bodyguards on the beach raised a series of interesting comments from Nigerians

Top Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy made headlines after he was seen riding a horse on the beach.

Just recently, a video went viral on social media of the Grammy-winning musician riding a horse like an expert on the beach. However, what stood out from the clip was the armed bodyguards with him.

As Burna Boy took time out to enjoy nature, his security detail rode in a truck closely behind him, armed with guns.

The music star impressed several netizens with his athleticism as he bounced on the horse but others could not help but speak about his security detail.

See the video below:

Reactions as Burna Boy’s bodyguards protect him on the beach

The video of Burna Boy’s bodyguards who were in tow while the singer rode a horse on the beach, raised mixed feelings among some Nigerians. Some of them dropped their two cents on what it is like to be a celebrity living in Nigeria:

Nugget man said it’s not easy to be a celebrity:

This tweep was in awe of Burna Boy’s talent:

This X user said the video only showed how unsafe Nigeria is:

Tweet smart said it's impossible to enjoy one’s wealth without worries in Nigeria:

This X user said Burna Boy is a national treasure:

Chiefmunk asked if Burna Boy’s guards also watch him sleep:

Skipper prayed for Burna not to fall off the horse:

Da Trick Guy called the singer a national treasure:

Blaq Hercu blamed trolls for Burna Boy needing to ride with security:

Burna Boy's mother meets France's president

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Burna Boy's mother linked up with one of the world leaders, the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, on January 23, 2025, in Paris.

In a clip, Burna Boy's mum and the president were seen having what looked like a great conversation as they were all smiles at the Le Gala des Pièces in Paris.

"She is living the good life through her Son... Supercool," a fan said.

