Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana recently shared his two cents about the circle of life on social media

In a lengthy note penned on Instagram, the businessman explained why it’s important to create time to enjoy one's wealth

Obi Cubana’s post drew a series of reactions from Nigerians on social media, with some of them mentioning VDM

Nigerian businessman Obi Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, drew the attention of netizens with a lengthy post, where he advised them to enjoy what they have worked for.

On his official Instagram page, the billionaire noted how the children of poor men from the past were the ones now making big moves that surpassed yesterday's children of the rich.

Fans tag VDM as Obi Cubana speaks on enjoying wealth. Photos: @obi_cubana, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to Obi Cubana, most rich people never get to enjoy their wealth because they are busy trying to work hard for more during their lifetime.

The businessman advised people to make time to enjoy the things they had worked for and not to use their wealth as a source of oppression to others.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His post on his Instagram page read in part:

“While you toil and work very hard to acquire, make out time to enjoy the proceeds of your hard work!

Most importantly, may your acquired wealth be beneficial to mankind, and not a source of pain and oppression....... Time is ticking, and nothing lasts forever......SELAH!”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Obi Cubana’s post

Legit.ng gathered some comments from Nigerians after Obi Cubana advised people to enjoy their wealth. Some of them mentioned VeryDarkMan. Read some of what they had to say below:

kingdavid_fctboss:

“Well said Boss!.. growing up with fewer resources can teach children to be more resourceful and innovative to finding solutions to problems. ”

Jerryluck_:

“Baba not only get money, he also get better sense follow body. God continue to bless you sir.”

Uchennannanna:

“Nothing indeed lasts for forever Good morning Boss.”

Collinstalker:

“The world is a market place when you finish you go, but your positive impact will linger on...Okpataozuora remain blessed for the lives you have touched.”

Mario_19keys:

“Life is a cycle …..most old monies children are now spoilt and lavish the money while most poor men children worked hard cause of hardship.”

saidu_benzizi_:

“For the shallow thinkerz let them follow VDM mindset, that they don't want to get rich but want to remain poor forever iseeeeee!!!!..... Work hard to change your entire lineage above all don't forget the assignment of your creator,to always remember him as your creator and provider of your successes and above all always live to create impact in the livez of your fellow man-kind bcuz thatz the true legacy that never expired..ODOGWU NOR BE GUY NAME, YOU'RE A KING.”

VDM slams Obi Cubana

Legit.ng had earlier reported that controversial online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan (VDM), Obi ‘Cubana’ Iyiegbu continued to draw netizens' attention with their clash.

Recall that VDM was at loggerheads with the businessman after he waded into his drama with music executive Paulo Okoye, Iyabo Ojo and other celebrities.

VDM vowed that he would rather die than apologise to the businessman.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng