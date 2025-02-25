Ugo Nwokolo had revealed in his emotional talk that he was indeed manipulated to make controversy statements on The Honest Buch Porcast after paying N5m

His revelations has caused controversy online, and has now triggered actions from the organizers of the pageant

Ugo Nwokolo, Mr Nigeria Supernatural has ignited reactions from Deeone who shared his thoughts abou him

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Deeone, whose real name is Aderombi Adedayo Martin, has weighed into the discourse concerning The Honest Bunch Podcast and Mr Nigeria Ugo Nwokolo.

Recall that Ugo Nwokolo had revealed that the statement he made on the Honest Bunch Podcast was a result of manipulative acts from Nedu Wazobia.

Deeone slams Mr Nigeria, calls him desperate over Honest Bunch claims. Credit: @comediandeeone, @ugonwokolo

According to him, although he paid the sum of N500 million to Nedu to allow him on the show and discuss his chosen topic, things didn’t go as planned. Nwokolo’s revelation follows Nedu online scuffle with VDM, who vowed to expose the podcaster’s price dealings.

In reaction to all these, Deeone shared his take while sitting at a guest on Hot Takes by pulse. According to him, Mr Nigeria Supernatural wanted to trend and that's what he got.

Deeone slams Mr Nigeria, calls him desperate over Honest Bunch claims. Credit: @comediandeeone, @ugonwokolo

He said that he also did the controversial interview with Lucky Udu because he wanted to go viral, which was exactly what happened.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Deeone's comment about Mr Nigeria

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@godsonjass said:

"from what we are hearing Nedu have connections with yahoo boys and drug dealers 👉🏿pablunedu.

@simply_ayo_ said:

"Deeone doing podcast and interview tour now? Kudos to him, he has found fame and money in talking about VDM so kudos to the hustle. If VDM is no more tomorrow, that's the end of Deeone and that's facts."

@_beautygarden__ said:

"I feel used yen yen, did he tell you to talk about him??? So what’s the difference between you and Mr Nigeria?"

@obalo_skido said:

"Seeing deeone face just Dey vex me guys stop posting him."

@instawitefe said:

"The same DEEONE that is guilty of saying nonsense😂😂😂is telling u."

@4_13fusion said:

"Pls what's the male presenters name? That 🤡 has to be the most intentionally stupid guy I've ever heard. Consistently embarrassing his family's name."

@fynie001 said:

"The girl on green sounds smart but haven’t heard the whole thing. Because you can’t fall for manipulation doesn’t mean everyone is like you. Let it get to your turn and let’s see how you handle it."

@pray.003 said:

"But let be honest shaaa how can a full grown up man say them make am talk waiting he no won talk…. nah muuuumu man he be. If to say he talk say them cut and join he video the way saida talk her own for make sense."

Silverbird Group investigates Mr Nigeria Ugo Nwokolo

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the Silverbird group moved to investigate the events surrounding Mr Nigeria’s recent interview with Lucky Udu.

