Zicsaloma has revealed plans to undergo additional cosmetic procedures following his nose surgery

The skit maker in a recent podcast with Isbae U also shared the reason behind his decision to undergo nose surgery

Zicsaloma's new appearance on Isbae U's podcast has further stirred reactions as netizens continue to share their opinions about his new look

Popular skit maker and content creator Zicsaloma whose real name is Aloma Isaac Junior recently shared his plans to undergo additional cosmetic procedures after his nose surgery in Turkey.

Zicsaloma who has faced criticisms since showing off his new look after his successful nose surgery while speaking on Curiosity Made Me Ask, a podcast hosted by skit maker Isbae U, revealed his intentions to enhance his forehead and other parts of his body.

When asked about the reason for his decision to undergo surgery, Zicsaloma said his financial success thanks to God was meant to aid such changes.

“God knew I was going to do it [nose surgery], that was why he gave me money, and this is just the beginning,” he said.

Watch Zicsaloma as he speaks with Isbae U on his podcast below:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Zicsaloma had made a return to skit-making following his nose surgery.

He was spotted with his female colleague Taaooma in a skit as she taunted him over his new look while referring to him as 'Igando Michael Jackson.'

Reactions to Zicsaloma's comment

The skit maker's remark about undergoing more cosmetic changes has sparked reactions, with some netizens debating if his nose surgery changed his appearance or was a waste of money.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

just__wofai said:

"You guys he looks good you can obviously see that his face is still healing."

prettiest_bella_diamond commented:

"People wey Dey say e new look fine e be like na my eye different oh cause I nor understand the new nose."

lolakoks said:

"Make we no lie, make we no steal.. he looks super good with his new nose."

agueboresosa reacted:

"The day wey una go beat Barbie, and I mean beat beat, make una leave en tummy for me."

flavia_omonigho1 wrote:

"ahah money is good oo see zic weyyyyyyu oga don fine over night."

jacobiedidiong said:

"This guy @zicsaloma doesn’t have respect for God that’s on period."

ade_rhonke1 commented:

"Nawa o,why una no they drag those ones wey they do bbl,ontop him money and nose una get different opinion. Let him be fgs."

jay_prinz_ said:

"God knows tomorrow that’s why he gave me the money….. love that."

What said Zicsaloma's new look

Legit.ng previously reported that Zicsaloma trended on social media because of his new nose surgery.

BBNaija star Kassia Sule reacted to the skit maker's new look as he unveiled it via his official Instagram page.

Kassia's comment generated a lot of reactions on social media, as fans also shared their take on the content creator's bold move.

