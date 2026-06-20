ADC governorship candidate Dare Bejide has alleged an attack involving fake policemen at an Ekiti polling unit

Bejide has claimed his driver was beaten and his security team was harassed during the election incident

The gubernatorial candidate alleged a vote-buying attempt at his polling station before the situation escalated with alleged thugs' involvement

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Ekiti state, Dare Bejide, has alleged that his team was attacked at a polling unit during the state’s governorship election on Saturday, June 20.

Bejide made the claim in a video shared on X by News Central TV (@NewsCentralTV), where he accused a political office holder, Makinde, of arriving at the polling location with people he termed “fake policemen” and using them to harass his supporters.

Tension at Ekiti election as ADC candidate Bejide alleges violence, claims his team faced attacks while voting. Photo: ADCVanguard

Source: Twitter

The Ekiti governorship election is being held today with 14 candidates contesting for the state’s top political seat across different parties.

Driver allegedly beaten, security team harassed

Speaking in the video, Bejide said he came to the polling booth to vote as required by law but claimed the situation changed after the arrival of the political office holder and his team.

He alleged that his driver was assaulted during the incident.

“They beat my driver. There’s blood all over his body,” Bejide said.

He also accused those involved of attacking his security personnel, saying the alleged harassment was part of a pattern of actions against his team.

Allegation of vote-buying attempt

The ADC candidate further claimed that the disagreement started after his team challenged an alleged attempt to distribute money at the polling location.

According to him, his team resisted the move because they believed it was wrong to share money at the polling booth.

“They brought a large sum of money to be distributing, and we said no, you can’t distribute money here,” he alleged.

Bejide claimed the situation later escalated after the arrival of people he described as thugs and fake police officers.

“They brought in thugs, fake policemen,” he added.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and the accused persons or authorities have not responded to the claims at the time of this report.

View full clip below:

Source: Legit.ng