Verydarkblackman has made a new video to address the rumour that he had gotten an invitation from TVC for an interview

The activist had dared the station to call him for an interview after comedian Deeone granted an interview to them

He said that Saida BOJ's words were twisted on a podcast, he said he doesn't want such to happen to him and shared his conditions

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has called out Television Continental over his request to appear for an interview.

Legit.ng had reported that TVC had claimed that they had extended two invitations to the activist. They also shared evidence of the invite.

VDM shares new video online. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by the TikToker, he claimed that the television station didn't send any invitation to him. He asserted that they were going to his close friends and claiming that an invitation had been sent.

Verydarkman warned them to stop going to his friends, he added that he does not want anything behind closed doors.

The activist also pointed out that TVC should post the invitation online so that everyone can see.

VDM shares video of Saida BOJ

Verydarkman shared a video of Saida BOJ complaining that her words were twisted, and she was misquoted. She denied saying that she sleeps with married men and added that the podcast only apologised to her.

Reacting to what happened to Saida BOJ, VDM declared that he has his own terms and condition before he can honour any invitations.

Sharing his terms and conditions, VDM maintained that he would go with his camera and crew to record everything happening during the interview.

The controversial man disclosed that he would be live on Facebook and TikTok as the interview was ongoing.

VDM dares TVC

Also in the recording, VDM said that he wants TVC to show the evidence that Deeone showed them about him having an affair with a man.

VDM sends warning to TVC. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

He explained that doing such can lead to fourteen years in prison, and he affirmed that he does not mind going to prison if he was found guilty.

Recall that VDM is not the only one who has dragged TVC before. Davido has once slammed the television station over his utterance.

Though, the television station later made up with the singer by playing his song during the launch of one of their offices. He also reacted to the video and called his song a jam.

See the video here:

VDM shares price for activism

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had shared the kind of pain he was currently passing through as a result of his activism on social media.

In a post, he said that the number of his enemies has greatly increased as the people he fights against were also against him.

He shared the health challenge he was battling with as a result of what he does on the social networking app daily. The activist promised not to relent in the face of his challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng