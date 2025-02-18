Portable has made a video to beg Nigerians over his case with the Ogun state government after assaulting some officials

In the video, he shared reason for being on the run, he also opened up about his health challenge as he pleaded for mercy

Fans were not sympathetic towards him as they reacted to his plight in the comment section of the video he made

Controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has made another video to lament about his plight.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had been declared wanted, and the court had issued a warrant of arrest on the singer. His offences were listed, and the public was advised to report to the police if seen.

In a video collage online, Portable pleaded for mercy and asked Nigerians to come to his aid. He also affirmed that he was a music artist and not a yahoo boy.

Portable also disclosed that there was no place like home, but a lot of evil people are at home at the same time.

The Zeh Nation boss also declared that he was not a thief, and he does not look for people's trouble, but they do look for his trouble.

Portable speaks about his health

Also in another recording, Portable claimed that he was mad and had a case file in Neuropsychiatric Hospital Aro Abeokuta, Ogun state.

He disclosed that he was taking medications and there were mad people in his family. The music star also remarked that the mad man knows where he was going.

Portable shares reason for not honouring government

Sharing the reason for being on the run, Portable stated that he was not rude to the governmnet but he was afraid of them.

labelling his ordeal as spirtual attack, Portable said he had bought land from a lot people and made part payment.

He revealed that he has paid, N10 million, N5million, N2million to people and he didnt collect documents for the houses because he still has some pending payement to make.

His plead video came after Portable had brgged that he only goes to places where he was loved.

See the video here:

Nigerians react to Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to portable's video. Here are some below:

@el_7_chapo reacted:

"Eno reach you ni…. how long do you think you can hide from the government huh person way accommodate you self go share out of your beam."

@kingtufab commented:

"Whenever portable don commit, he dy humble well well. So u always know the right thing to do but choose to act otherwise. Anyway I will help u but I want u to pronounce and accept Jesus now as your only savior. Say after me “JESUS” I come before u. Accept me & forgive my sins. Change my life. You’re my only true savior and helper. Amen."

@vic_emma01 shared:

"See how you destroy your personality… you when get big connections when you start got access to Davido, Wizkid, Olamide, Obi Cubana and others. You use your disgusting and insulting character spoil everything say na cruise."

@i_am_tedge commented:

"We will follow you reach Prison gate Ode."

@okikiola__pearl wrote:

"You do music of a living abi you abuse and drag people for a living."

@olumiyde said:

"Go to police station, just let us know when you get there."

Portable drags father

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Portable had involved his father in his ongoing issue with Ogun state government and dragged him for not defending him.

The singer had assaulted some Ogun state officials, and some of his aides were arrested and sentenced in court.

In his post, he noted that his father has been spending his money, but he cannot go to the station to defend him.

