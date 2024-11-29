Davido: Singer Reacts as TVC Plays Feel It to Launch New Studio, Wizkid FC Kicks: “Which Kind Jam?”
- Davido has reacted after TVC used one of his hit songs Feel It to launch a new studio they recently built
- The singer had called out the TV station over their reaction to his interview where he spoke about Nigeria
- Wizkid's fan ensured she taunted the singer, however, 30BG came to his rescue as they all hailed the song and blasted critic
Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido seemed to have put the differences he has with Television Continental behind him.
Legit.ng had reported that the Timeless crooner had called out the television station for criticising his interview where he spoke about Nigeria.
In a new post on X, TVC had just launched a world-class studio at Eko Atlantic. The television station was blasting 'Feel It' in the background as some of its staffers were inspecting the new studio.
Davido reacts to TVC's action
Reacting to the congratulatory tweet by a fan of the television station, the music star, who is currently in Amsterdam called his song 'a jam'
A critic known as Itohan taunted the superstar, she stated that 'Feel It' cannot be considered a jam because it was on number 133 on Spotify. However, fans of the singer disagreed with her and also joined their favourite to hype his song.
See the post here:
What fans said about Davido's reaction
Reactions have trailed the response Davido gave to TVC. Here are some of the comments below:
@aideinfluence:
"Song wey dey No. 133 for Spotify na it be jam?"
@OgidanAyodeji1:
"A jam that commands respect."
@unrulyking00:
"Who noticed Davido is more supportive than Wizkid and Burna boy?"
@Iamkira_3:
"When will your songs be a jam?"
@Mussprince_seal:
"When are you dropping your album. The streets are dry."
@xx_zamani:
"Them go feel it."
@Afrobeat_Guy:
"If the other guy try wetin you do for Feel, him ACL go tear."
Davido promises another interview
Legit.ng had reported that the music star had shared his decision to grant another interview after the uproar that followed an interview he granted about Nigeria.
During the chat, he discouraged investors from coming to Nigeria by saying that the economy was in shambles.
His new tweet was greeted with a series of reactions by fans in the comment section as they told him what to say.
