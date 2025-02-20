Davido recently expressed his displeasure following a post by a popular Instagram blog which mentioned his name in a kidnapping report

The popular blog had shared a video of three men, with one mentioning his name as Davido

Aside from Davido, some celebrities including the singer's ally Tunde Ednut have also voiced their displeasure at the viral post

Afrobeats star David Adeleke Davido recently stirred reactions with his response to a popular Instagram blog in Nigeria.

Davido lost his cool after the blog shared a story linking him to kidnapping.

In the viral video shared by the blog, one of the three men had described himself as “Davido.

The Instagram blog page alleged that the three men were kidnappers apprehended by the residents of an estate in Lagos State.

While being questioned, one of the men identified himself as Ifeanyi from Anambra State. The alleged leader confirmed his nickname, stating, “Davido is my nickname. I came to kidnap.”

The other two men disclosed that they were from the Kwara and Imo states.

Resharing the video on its social media pages, the blogger wrote; “Davido and two others apprehended for kidnapping in Lagos”.

The report caught Davido's attention as he re-shared the post on X, formerly Twitter, with a warning to the blog site.

“One day go be one day…..continue…my karma no dey always tey," Davido wrote.

See Davido's tweet below:

Meanwhile, the Instagram blog has since deleted the report following the singer's response.

Tunde Ednut, others react to Davido's response

Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut who is an ally of Davido also voiced his displeasure as he shared Davido's response with a caption:

"I sincerely don’t understand this type of caption when you know it isn’t true. Why? This is not nice. Be nice. Even if na clickbait, no be everything dem dey post when you know this might affect someone else."

Read other reactions below:

Actress Juliet Ibrahim said:

"These bloggers don’t understand the gravity of what they do sometimes. If global entity searches Davido, the first gibberish that’ll be shown is this crappy headline! It affects celebrities branding and endorsements in so many ways! U guys affect people’s hard earned reputation just for few seconds of click baits. I pray we learn and desist."

clemzyjoy reacted:

"It seems nothing prosper in Nigeria without Davido’s name aje."

mz_belisa said:

"These misleading captions are not cool. Y'all can do better."

dj_kenchello commented:

"They are well aware that only one brand is represented by the “Davido” and they well know how big, and what that brand stand for…. But still they went ahead to use such a terrible caption! It’s so bad."

chidi0505 wrote:

"When they know that this man ain't the owner of that name anyways GOD has been covering David."

koyinsola_yeyeoge said:

"The mumu dey find traffic shey na Davido you suppose write even if one of them is David."

itz_fotozpillz commented:

"But one of the guys same him nick name na Davido na."

Davido angrily replies troll

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the DMW boss was caught up in an exchange with a troll on X.

A troll had thrown shades at Davido ahead of the chairmanship election in Osun state.

The singer in return clapped back at the troll, saying,

"Ur papa fuckup and taking it out on me cus my father worked hard … its crazy.""

