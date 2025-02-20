A video has captured E-Money's reaction after he saw the N3 million cake a baker made for his birthday

The businessman commented about the creativity of the baker, and he shared his opinion about what the woman did

Fans were wowed the cake and marvelled about the video as they wished E-Money a happy birthday

Millionaire businessman, Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-Money, was excited after seeing the N3 million cake a baker made for his birthday.

Legit.ng had reported that E-Money had given out cars to people dare to him, and he marked his birthday. He gave Comedian Funnybone a car for the second time during the celebration.

E-Money shows off birthday cake.

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the baker known as Dora Moore-Oji, who made the cake for the businessman, E-Money was seen admiring his cake.

According to him, the baker delivered 200%. He asserted that whatever anyone knows how to do, the person should just keep at it.

E-Money bragged about his cake and called it Nigeria, Africa's exploit to the world. He claimed that even white bakers cannot do what Dora had done with his cake.

E-Money analyses his cake

In the recording, E-Money saw a ship on the cake and called it his shipping vessel. He disclosed the name, Emeka Cargo Vessel.

Also commenting about the bold portrait used to decorate the cake, he pointed out that it was his image and there was no difference between the portrait and himself.

E-Money checks his birthday cake.

Source: Instagram

Recall that E-money had given his elder brother KCee N20million in commemoration of his birthday.

Some of his staff also got cars from the businessman as gifts for their dedication to work.

See the video here:

E-Money's video stirs reaction from fans

Nigerians reacted to the video of the cake made for E-Money's birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@deluxcakeansdwevents commented:

"This cake, is a banger , it worths way more than 3 million."

@lussha stated:

"This is so so beautiful, I love how excited he is about his cake." I wish to eat out of it.

@arabaily_sofly:

"If na me i no go cut or eat the cake oo this one i go keep am as treasure go do another one. Wow! Absolutely stunning, your hands are blessed!

@dewdropscakes:

"This beautiful...bespoke."

@mynameisadebakaree:

"Beautiful, artistically, the Baker is highly creative. Well done ma'am. Happy birthday onye eze."

@chuiduchris025 said:

“Emoney senior for senior bless me oh."

E-Money reacts to police probe

Legit.ng earlier reported that E-Money had responded to the news that he was under police probe as a result of a N1.2bn debate he was having with a Lagos firm.

A media company had written that the businessman was under probe as a result of his dispute with another company, which involved N1.2bn.

In his response, he said the information was misleading and not totally true as he tried to explain what transpired. Fans also reacted to his response.

