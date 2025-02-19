A man showed off the unusual N200 someone gave him in a Lagos market, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

The money was given to a man who was deaf and dumb, seeking alms from people at the market

A man showed off the unusual and fake N200 currency note someone gave him at the market.

The man, who was deaf and dumb, was showing the currency to a watermelon seller at the Lagos market.

He displayed the fake N200 someone gave him in market. Photo: @odtrace1

Apparently, he got it from someone while he was seeking alms from people who visited the market.

A man identified as @odtrace1 on TikTok walked in on the two men and asked them to show him the currency note.

He displayed the N200 note for all to see and asked who gave them the money.

The N200 note had the face of a popular cartoon character known as Dora the Explorer instead of Ahmadu Bello, which was in the correct currency.

The video was captioned:

“Who give this guy this money na? Funny people everywhere.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail fake N200 note

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lookalike of the Nigerian currency.

@justfemi said:

"It clearly says deaf and dumb so how did he hear when he asked who gave him the money. Nigerians ehn. But haba na Dora?"

@AJ FELIX said:

"instead make dem give am Dollar dem give am Dora."

@Big Mac! said:

"Na Dora Map go show am where to spend am."

@Elev8moni said:

"That's the dora currency. Na for people wey don explore tire."

@Mrlong

"Na sir Ahamdu Bello daughter spend ham he still dey go."

@blvckboy said:

"And that is how Dora helped to gain nigeria her independence."

@Tóxíç víbz said:

"omo people wicked...when I was in pH they use wedding paper money to buy something from a small boy there is selling at the road side omo I saw the money I pity the guy."

@princessy53 said:

"How he take they hear u because me I no understand oo?"

Man “sews” torn currency note

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man went viral after he employed an interesting means to repair a torn currency note in his possession.

He used a sewing machine to repair the ripped parts of the currency note to make it whole again.

Those who came across the video shared their thoughts on the man’s method of repairing his torn currency.

