Nigerian renowned musician Davido reflected on his life and the lessons he has learned from his father, particularly on faith

He pointed out that his father, a respected elder in the Seventh-day Adventist Church, played a pivotal role in shaping his outlook on life

The former DMW executive further explained that his billionaire dad used an incident about his life to teach him about God

Nigerian music sensation David Adeleke aka Davido has discussed how his father Adedeji Adeleke's teaching about God helped him overcome some of life's most difficult situations.

During a podcast interview with Rollingout, Davido talked about his Christian background and the influence of his father, a successful entrepreneur and church elder.

The superstar musician thanked his father's Christian ideals for guiding him through personal and professional challenges.

“My dad is very successful, but he’s an elder in the church. I grew up as a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. I attended a Christian college.”

Davido narrated that, as a young person, he struggled to understand why bad things happen to good people. He was angry and questioned why such suffering existed. His father's response was that one cannot question God's will, a concept the speaker initially found hard to accept.

In his words: “I overcame a lot of challenges because of my dad. Initially, I did not understand, but now I’ve come to the realization. I was angry. Sometimes, I was like, ‘Why do bad things happen to good people?’ And my dad told me that you can’t question God.

“I was like, ‘What do you mean you can’t question God?’ And then a year later [after the death of my son, Ifeanyi], we had twins, the biggest album of my career came, and my first Grammy nominations came. Then it started to make sense. People go through different challenges, but just know that God has your back,” he added.

@powerchibueze:

"Why is davido speaking with his nose, he should be real with his accent and not force it."

@dime_00:

"But one guy where dey talk like toddler dey insult God."

@ScarzOnTheHandz:

"The guy interviewing should have let him talk man."

@bowale4you:

"Davido should stop saying this because danny of Ajegunle will not like this."

