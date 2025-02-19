Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to the interview granted by Ugo Nwokolo on Lucky Udu's podcast about Nedu

The businessman claimed that it was Lucky Udu that told Nwokolo to mention Verydarkman's name because he wanted to fight Nedu

Fans were divided in the comment section of the post as they struggled to take side between Lucky Udu and Cubana Chiefpriest

Nigerian businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has reacted to the interview Ugo Nwokolo granted on Lucky Udu's podcast about Nedu.

Legit.ng had reported that Ugo Nwokolo was on the Honest Bunch podcast, where he spoke about ladies. However, he later appeared on Lucky Udu's podcast to share his experience about Nedu.

Nwokolo explained that Nedu specifically told him to mention Verydarkman's name while he was speaking.

Reacting to the video, Cubana Chiefpriest dragged Lucky Udu and claimed that he was the person, who instructed Nwokolo to mention Verkdarkman's name.

Cubana Chiefpriest calls Luck Udu names

In his reaction, Cubana Chiefpriest, who recently celebrated his wife's birthday, called Udu different names.

He affirmed that the podcaster was stupid. He also claimed that Udu was trying to trample on others to climb just because he wanted to fight with Nedu. Furthermore, he labelled Udu's action nonsense.

Fans divided over Cubana Chiefpriste's reaction

Fans in the comment section of the post were divided after the businessman reacted to Nwokolo's interview in Udu's post.

A few of them supported the businessman and went for Udu. They claimed that Udu tries to use people to his advantage. They referred to the allegation made against him by Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama.

While a few others believed that Cubana Chiefpriest was on a revenge mission because Udu tried to help his alleged baby mama.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Cubana Cheifpriest's post

Here are some of the comments made by people about the post:

@theabsbest9 commented:

"This lucky Udu too dey dubious. Since nedu issue with vdm he has been coming up with different things."

@lord_wfsheriff said:

"And cp u drag Lucky Udu because of udu because of your baby mama saga.'

@gist_first reacted:

"Nedu is getting a tast of his medicine that is all I can so cubana_chiefpriest shutup."

@verify_vanity said:

"But wait ooo he said nedu asked him to call VDM name not LuckY na so y Cubana de drag Lucky."

@mr_ferdi____ wrote:

"Oga cubana na to his suppose be your response for this topic? Because na same rope tie all of una."

@diran_adegoke said:

"They just dey manipulate this guy up and down, him no go run now before another presenter come manipulate am."

@dalington123 wrote:

"Grown man Nedu tell you to put hand for fire you go do am."

Cubana chiefpriest's alleged baby mama share pictures

Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama had shared some pictures of her son, whom she claimed was fathered by him.

The lady had claimed in 2023 that she had an affair with Cubana Chiefpriest, and he denied fathering the child.

She involved DPA about it, and they planned to drag Cubana Chiefpriest to court in the US over the paternity saga as they shared more details.

