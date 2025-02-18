Ex-BBNaija housemate Deeone has slammed a lawyer Monday Ubani (SAN) after he shared a phone conversation he had with Nedu to VDM

Deeone said that Monday Ubani has caused shame to his profession and it was the reason people like VDM feel they can misbehave and get support

He noted that the God of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo was working and noted how Ubani was ridiculing his profession

Comedian Adedayo Martin, also known as Deeone, has criticised a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Monday Ubani for releasing the phone conversation he had with On-Air Personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel aka Nedu, to social critic Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM).

VDM had shared the audio of the conversation on his Instagram page which had the voice of Ubani, a lawyer representing EeZee Conceptz record label boss Ezekiel ThankGod Onyedikachukwu, aka EeZee T, and Nedu.

Deeone drags EeZee T's lawyer over his shared conversation of him and Nedu to VDM. Image credit: @comediandeeone, @loyalnigerianlawyer, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Deeone noted that recording private conversations was prohibited under the law. Hence, he said Monday Ubani failed in his job.

Deeone calls out lawyer Monday Ubani (SAN)

Deeone said that Ubani was one of the reasons VDM feels he can look for trouble or treat people anyhow.

He added that VDM usually brags about knowing the date of the court hearing of EeZee T and Mercy Chinwo's case because the information is released to him by Ubani.

Watch Deeone's video below:

Reactions as Deeone drags EeZee T's lawyer

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions as Deeone drags EeZee T's lawyer Monday Ubani for sharing phone conversation below:

@babawale.millz commented:

"Deeone is legally correct, there should be some sort of decorum, respect & privacy, while recording someone without his knowledge? Except he has Nedu consent….Shallom."

@itscreamy_oflagos said:

"I cannot also believe a SAN can go this low allegedly sending illegally tapped evidence to Vincent of all people. It’s funny to me. Nigerians never still know the difference btw evidence and bl@ckmail materials."

@hipsyy reacted:

"Keep disgracing him, he deserves it."

@iveanyichukwu commented:

"Any day way you go release this VDM video, internet go catch fire, that’s why VDM is not mentioning Deeone. We understand what is going on."

@internationaldjvibeson said:

"Vdm is no genius, and his education is lacking, but if you want to learn the art of brainwashing or manipulation, he's your guy. Interestingly, many of his followers are well-read, some even holding master's degrees, proving that you can be book-smart and still act foolishly."

@happiness_vic commented:

"Ode, do you think the lawyer who shared the call recording didn't know VDM was going to share it online? Deeworm is frustrated."

@i_am_lizzy1 stated:

"You that has put out the man’s picture is the one blackmailing him, u better be careful, this your clout chasing is getting out of hand."

Deeone dares VDM to leave Nedu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Deeone continued to tackle Verydarkman and dared him to sue him.

He noted that he had proof against VDM and that the social critic should stop tackling Nedu because he gave him a platform on his podcast.

Deeone also claimed that Nedu never paid him to appear on the Honest Bunch podcast, and he shared his next line of action.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng