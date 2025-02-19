Nigerian broadcaster and philanthropist, Oriyomi Hamzat, has given veteran actress Iya Niwe, a brand-new house

A series of videos were posted online showing the emotional moment the gift was presented to Iya Niwe

The videos captured the actress’ touching reaction and several netizens prayed for Oriyomi Hamzat

Nigerian media personality, Oriyomi Hamzat, has surprised legendary actress, Abigail Oladeji aka Iya Niwe, with a new house.

Just recently, the broadcaster and philanthropist decided to gift the actress, who is also a staff, a new home and the heartwarming moment was captured on video.

The viral clips captured Iya Niwe’s emotional reaction after her new house was unveiled by Oriyomi Hamzat.

Nigerians react as Oriyomi Hamzat gifts actress Iya Niwe new house. Photos: @temilolasobola, @iamoriyomihamzat

Source: Instagram

A large crowd gathered in front of the property and the veteran movie star was wailing as she held on to the media personality for his expensive gift to her.

Hamzat consoled Iya Niwe as he brought out a pair of scissors to cut the ribbon of balloons to signify the unveiling of the property. The actress seemed to be in disbelief that she was the beneficiary of such a gift.

As Iya Niwe continued to cry, Oriyomi Hamzat said words of prayers for her to spend fruitful times filled with positive memories in the house.

See the video below:

Another clip captured Iya Niwe’s look of disbelief after she entered the house as she continued to struggle with the thought that she was now a homeowner.

See the video below:

Reactions as Oriyomi Hamzat gives Iya Niwe new house

The emotional display as Iya Niwe was presented with her new house from Oriyomi Hamzat touched the hearts of several netizens. Many of them praised the media personality for his kindness:

Sisi_tito said:

“Why am I crying like a baby! May God bless you for making Iyaniwe happy👏.”

Iamtoluwalope_gold said:

“More blessings fall on you Ahji ❤️❤️.”

Enyeny30 wrote:

“Gather here if you love Oriyomi Hamzat...The man of the people. 😍”

Ayam_idayat wrote:

“Ya Allah pls bless me so that I can wipe people's tears, May Almighty Allah bless and reward Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat.”

Missoyebola said:

“The joy of having your own home 😍.”

Opey_opey200 said:

“What a blessing Oriyomi is.A man loved by God and men🤍🤍🤍Congratulations iya niwe🍷🍷🍷.”

Mowealth1 said:

“Haaa I wept this morning like a baby 😢.”

Inventorsmrt_omolayoolowokoya wrote:

“Wow! This is great! Congratulations to you Iyaniwe ma. And thank you so much, and greater you sir.”

Vigoldcreations wrote:

“Oriyomi, friend to needy.thank you for all you do , God will bless you with good health and long life.”

l.am.lawville said:

“Why don't we get see her in movies any longer? Congratulations to her.”

Queen Naomi, Oriyomi Hamzat finally granted bail

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an Oyo state high court, Ring Road, Ibadan, on Monday, January 13, granted bail to Silekunola Naomi, Oriyomi Hazmat, and Abdulahi Fasasi over a deadly stampede incident.

As reported by The Nation, Justice K. B. Olawoyin gave the ruling following a bail application filed by the counsels of the trio.

Naomi is the ex-queen of Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, while Hamzat is a popular media entrepreneur in Ibadan. Fasasi is the embattled principal of Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan. All three individuals were prosecuted due to the death of many children during a charity programme organised by Naomi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng