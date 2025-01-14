After his release from prison, Agidigbo FM chairman Hamzat Oriyomi met with his supporters at the radio station on Tuesday

They came to welcome him back to the radio station after weeks of detention over his alleged involvement in the Ibadan funfair stampede that claimed 35 lives

In a video making the rounds on Tuesday, Oriyomi cried as he addressed the cheering crowd and many Nigerians have reacted to the development

On Tuesday, January 13, Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat, the chairman of Ibadan-based radio station Agidigbo FM in the Oyo state capital, got emotional as he addressed a massive crowd that marched to the radio station to welcome him back from prison.

Agidigbo FM chairman Oriyomi and Queen Naomi were allegedly involved in the Ibadan stampede. Photo credit: Agidigbo FM

Source: Facebook

Oriyomi, Queen Naomi released from prison

He was allegedly involved in the Ibadan stampede, which resulted in the deaths of 35 children.

Legit.ng reported that an Oyo state high court, Ring Road, Ibadan, on Monday, January 13, granted bail to Oriyomi, Silekunola Naomi, and Abdulahi Fasasi over the deadly stampede incident.

As reported by The Nation, Justice K. B. Olawoyin gave the ruling following a bail application filed by the counsels of the trio.

Naomi is the ex-queen of Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, while Hamzat is a popular media entrepreneur in Ibadan. Fasasi is the embattled principal of Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan. All three individuals were prosecuted due to the death of many children during a charity programme organised by Naomi.

In a video shared by Oyo Affairs on its Instagram page on Tuesday, January 14, Oriyomi broke down in tears as he addressed the cheering crowd. He addressed them in Yoruba language.

Nigerians react as Oriyomi Hamzat breaks down in tears

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on Instagram and reacted as Oriyomi Hamzat cried while addressing the crowd. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

@anthonyjoshuawife said:

"35 but why only 14 names were released you people will be fine."

@olaoluwawalarami wrote:

"Make dem Dey go their houses ooo aoni ri Idamu o."

@aryke_tee said:

"It’s well with him."

@oluwoleasap said:

"Same people who criticized him all gathered there again to cheer him. Araye buru."

Queen Naomi's mum speaks up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the mother of Queen Naomi Silekunola had shared what she knows about the Ibadan stampede that left some children dead.

She revealed the time when the number of people who trooped to benefit from her daughter's philanthropy became massive.

