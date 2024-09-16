Nigerian uprising music star Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr, has shocked her fans after she was spotted publicly

The singer was spotted at a popular Nigerian restaurant, Chicken Republic, rocking shorts and a tank top

She was also spotted with her bodyguards and a polythene bag containing her purchase from the eatery

Ayra Starr is a Nigerian movie star who does whatever she wants whenever she wants it. The Nigerian music star, whose real name is Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, has buzzed the internet after she was seen in public.

The Mavin Records princess was spotted at a popular Nigerian restaurant, Chicken Republic, where she went to get some treats for herself.

Ayra Starr has been spotted in the chicken republic. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Ayra was seen with her bodyguards and looked very simple but hot. She wore a white tank top, jean bum shorts, and tight high boots.

In her hand was a polythene bag that contained her purchase from the famous eatery. Fans were shocked to see her walk around so freely, as many celebrities would prepare to go into such public places disguised or covered up.

The fast-running star's move compared her to international music star and businesswoman Rihanna, known for making such public moves.

See images of Ayra here here:

Fans react to pictures of Ayra

Several netizens have reacted to Ayra's images as seen outside Chicken Republic restaurant. Read comments below:

@al_per_shino:

"Either ayra star or dangote we must see them for media everyday."

@Tilson272:

"Chicken republic for 2024,she no get level at all."

@abazwhyllzz:

"When I enter chicken republic you no post me oo."

@syh:

"She's in her Rihanna bag."

@Rinola_:

"Star girl. She will worry pass Rihanna."

@Olamide0fficial:

"Too easy for her."

@AfrokonnectNG:

"The security na make dem no kidnap her?"

@damilarexn:

"Hunger no be small thing."

@ojodavidodunayo"

"She dun dey move like Rihanna."

Ayra Starr seen with Rihanna

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Ayra Starr and Barbadian superstar Rihanna recently stepped out in eye-catching outfits.

The Mavin singer, who was apparently invited by her international senior colleague, looked super pretty in her bejewelled bodysuit.

Photograph of the Diamonds hitmaker and the Sabi Girl leader went viral online, spurring massive reactions from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng