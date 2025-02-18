Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington’s former lawyer, Stan Alieke, has reacted to Portable being declared wanted by the Ogun state government

In a post shared online, the lawyer advised Portable on the best step of action to take instead of avoiding the warrant

Stan Alieke’s words to Portable went viral and raised a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians online

Nigerian rapper Darlington Akpacho aka Speed Darlinton’s former lawyer, Stan Alieke, has advised singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable, on what do to.

Recall that Portable was recently declared wanted by the Ogun state government over his recent fracas with officials of the state.

Stan Alieke took to his Instagram stories to share his take on the matter and his opinion on what Portable should do next.

According to Speed Darlington’s former lawyer, Portable should honour the police’s invitation because the worst thing that could happen was for him to be detained and his lawyer to bail him out.

Alieke said that if the police invite a person and they refuse to honour it, they have been given reason to enforce the arrest and might even exercise force. The lawyer concluded his post by saying a person cannot fight, hide or run away from the government.

In his words:

“On Portable: I'd always advise that whenever the police or any law enforcement agency invites you to honour the invite & go, it's more honourable that way, the worst that could happen is that they detain you & your lawyer bail you out.

If the police invite you & you don't go, you have given them a reason to come & arrest you & even exert any amount of reasonable force in arresting you if you try to resist the arrest or publicly declare you wanted. They can also freeze your bank accounts until you show up. You can never fight, run away or hide from the govn't.”

Reactions as lawyer Stan Alieke advises Portable

Stan Alieke’s advice to Portable after the singer was declared wanted in Ogun state, got netizens taking sides on the matter:

Trendy_luxury.ng said:

“Chai my Guy done humble! 😢”

Mariomiles6 said:

“How many of you remember this guy 😂.”

Opee______ wrote:

“Make he go spend small time like speed Darlington.”

Ksolo_hitz said:

“So portable fit calm like this 😂😂.”

Thechefrob wrote:

“Portable is now very humble 😂😂😂”

Simplyyou78 said:

“Walahi if I see am, i go hold am for police.”

Uniquegold_by_omolara said:

“Only if he can learn from his mistake.”

Purphy_don wrote:

“2020, I was invited by some Nigerian police on mufty concerning a theft that occurred near the site I was managing. I was told to honor their invitation, gullible me followed them to the station and next thing, I was told to write statement, got done writing statement and fiam they say I should remove my clothes 😂, like what’s my offense ?Make portable find better lawyer sha.”

Domingo_loso wrote:

“That's right. He has to honour the invitation. His offence is very much bailable.”

Rosythrone said:

“This guy never rest since he enter limelight. From one trouble to another.”

Portable says he's facing spiritual attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable blamed spiritual attack for his troubles with the Ogun state government.

After his wanted poster went viral, Portable took to his Instagram stories to share the reason for his problems. According to the Tony Montana star, he needs God to save his life because he is under spiritual attack. Portable also begged the Ogun state government to forgive him.

The Zazu crooner then added that he had been hospitalised for days while praying for God to show him mercy for his children’s sake. Portable said all of these with a photo showing a big injury on his back.

