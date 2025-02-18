Pastor Paul Enenche visited Warri, Delta state, for a crusade, while he preached in English, an interpreter translated it into Warri pidgin

The popular cleric asked the congregation to lift their hands as he prophesied in their lives, and the interpreter followed suit

In the video, the Warri interpretation was quite hilarious and it caused Dr. Enenche to react, including netizens

The senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, took the gospel of Jesus Christ to a crusade in Warri, Delta state.

As he preached in English, a Warri interpreter was beside him to translate to crisp pidgin. The cleric said he was not in the crusade because of his name or his church's name.

He added that he came because of Jesus who went about doing good during His time on earth. Besides, he said that God was with Jesus.

After Pastor Enenche made the statement, the Warri pidgin interpreter's statement caused the pastor to pause and burst into laughter.

Warri interpreter makes Pastor Paul Enenche laugh

The preacher switched from English to pidgin as he laughed. At this point, the congregation laughed with him.

Enenche, whose church headquarters is in Abuja and contains over 100,000 worshippers every Sunday, continued his preaching in English.

The Warri pidgin interpreter continued with him, and the video triggered laughter among netizens.

Watch Dr. Enenche's video below:

Reactions as Warri interpreter makes Pastor-Enenche laugh

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions as a Warri pidgin interpreter who made Pastor Paul Enenche laugh during the crusade.

Kevwe Useh Afolabi commented:

"Warri nor dey carry last."

Vicky Tee said:

"Daddy tried to hold the laughter but he couldn’t."

Naomi Paul Nti reacted:

"Hahaha Jesus we thank you they will understand."

Godstime E. Okorie said:

"Daddy don hold laughter inside belle since.. e come pile up.. See the way e pour out. Get Ready for God wan waka!!

Paul Bartholomew Ohiemi noted:

"Daddy no fit hold am again. The pidgin strong."

Mirabel Taiwo reacted:

"I know it is not possible for not to laugh am not surprised at all."

Jennifer Otanwa said:

"The man in that suit looks nothing like the voice talking."

Gidsongs Israel Silas reacted:

"The thing will even distract people from receiving because of laugh."

Precious-purity Vivien Grace Dafe commented:

"God of all tribes and tongues."

Ugbede Aaron Obagudu reacted:

"Even the laughs on the people's faces sef dey cure their sickness."

