A Nigerian lady has shared a post on TikTok praising the current handler of Ned Nwoko's wife, Laila's Instagram page

In her post, the lady praised the unknown handler for rebranding the page into that which oozes luxury and class

Social media users who came across her post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady took to TikTok to express her admiration for the person managing the Instagram account of Laila, the wife of businessman Ned Nwoko.

The lady was impressed by the handler's efforts to transform the page, transforming it into a luxurious online presence.

Lady praises Laila Nwoko's Instagram handler

The TikTok user, identified as @hannabel_h, praised the unknown handler for an exceptional work, describing the rebranding as "elite" and the makeover as "10/10".

She emphasised the handler's ability to elevate Laila's online persona, shifting her image from that of a private individual to a luxury lifestyle influencer.

According to her, the transformation was not only impressive but also reflective of a high-end, sophisticated aesthetic.

In her words:

"Whoever is handling Laila Ned Nwoko's social media. Please come forward and take your flowers. The PR? Smooth. The rebrand? Elite. And that makeover? 10/10, no notes.

"From Ned's quiet wife to luxury soft life queen. The transformation is giving expensive, classy and untouchable. Whoever is in charge, double your rate. You're worth it."

Reactions as lady praises Laila Nwoko's Instagram handler

Her post sparked reactions in the comments section, with many TikTok users sharing their opinions on the matter.

@vickymurbea said:

"Na Laila friend where be Nigerian dey advice her check am well."

@Vida said:

"What about Ned’s other wives? I just know about Regina and This Leila."

@user8442084444702 wrote:

"Laila and Regina unfollowed each other."

@Adaeze said:

"So Regina Daniels don finally enter background."

@IamNzira said:

"She wasn’t quite she just doesn’t know English which was had for her until she got a team!"

@hourglass said:

"Her come back is loud, she has been way too calm. I love how she in charge now."

@Buhle Alberts:

"Asizwa nex thina nkosiyaam!!da ,dey be dem lapho ngiwathanda ama comments."

@freckles_ said:

"I am really happy for her, no sit down make them collect sugar for your hand, it's polygamy, make everybody collect their rights accordingly."

@Mel added:

"Nulibamulomo so ka pmd syndrome ni Africa yonse, bushe nabasungu efyo chaba. Namutemwa ati limbi umwaiche nafilwa. Awe mukapole mwe."

Women pray for Ned Nwoko's wife Regina

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video of some women kneeling to pray for popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.

In the video, the women praised the actress for having a good heart and prayed that God elevates her to greater heights.

