Actor Yul Edochie has shared what people should do if they cannot stand the heat on social media

His post was made amid the period actress Regina Daniels deactivated her Instagram account after rumours about her marriage spread

The movie star was accused of shading Regina and netizens noted that his second wife Judy Austin may be next to deactivate her account

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie threw a subtle shade after his younger colleague Regina Daniels deactivated her Instagram page.

Yul noted that social media is not for the weak and anyone who cannot stand the heat should leave. He added that they should deactivate their accounts.

Yul Edochie throws shade as Regina Daniels deactivates her IG account. Image credit: @yuledochie, @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Comments on Yul Edochie's shade on Regina

Several social media users were displeased with Yul's post and they stated that he was shading Regina Daniels.

Reacting to his post, some people said Yul's second wife Judy Austin will also deactivate her account after he marries a third wife.

Regina is the sixth wife of politician and billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko. Rumours have been peddled that the 64-year-old might take a seventh wife, however, it has not been confirmed.

Reactions as Yul Edochie shades Regina Daniels

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions as Yul Edochie throws shade amid Regina Daniels' IG deactivation below:

@mimi_ukpa commented:

"Always available to come shade others when your life is a total mess, see them looking like clown."

@brimstone9269 reacted:

"If you are thinking May will leave the social media for you, I guess you know by now she is stronger than you imagined. You are shocked right? Try more. All your cohorts will be jailed one till the main people will be caught."

@johnson_92060 noted:

"You are shading Regina because you saw her with your enemies. E no get better for who ever that turn Yul to this noise maker."

@ivy_ivy_ify reacted:

"Since you picked this woman, na only bad bad behavior you dey support wetin happen. You're seriously looking for who to trend in line with you. Oga your story and theirs can never be the same."

@sexy_amanda22 commented:

"Am waiting for Judy to deactivate her own account when you marry ur 3rd wife I think is pay back season."

Yul Edochie celebrates Regina Daniels' wedding anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yul was dragged on social media after he joined his colleagues to celebrate Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko

Legit.ng reported that the young actress and her billionaire hubby marked their fifth wedding anniversary on May 28, 2024.

The controversial filmmaker made a special post for the wealthy couple, which triggered a good number of online users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng