Singer KCee shared a heartwarming video from his hangout with band members over the weekend as he surprised them with gifts

KCee gave more than three of his band members new cars as they could be seen repeatedly kneeling and prostrating to appreciate the singer

KCee's generous display has seen many fans and followers of the Limpopo star applauding him on social media

Popular Highlife singer Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, better known as KCee has warmed hearts with his gifts to his loyal band members.

On Monday, February 17, KCee shared a fun video from his hangout with his band members on his social media timeline.

Singer KCee's band members appreciate him as he gift them cars. Credit: iamkcee

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the moment the Ojapiano star stood up to address his band members before announcing his car gift for a female member who was overjoyed as she fell on her knees in a show of appreciation for the singer.

KCee went to give out more than two other cars to some of his other band members as they screamed in excitement.

Another clip showed some of KCee's band members repeatedly going on their knees, prostrating and even hugging him to show how happy they were with the car gifts.

Sharing the exciting video, KCee wrote in a caption,

"Over the weekend, I celebrated my band members (@limpopoband_) with those cars. The joy and excitement on their faces was infectious and everything for me, God bless you all for me. MK TO THE WORLD."

Watch KCee's video as he gives out cars to his band members below:

In other news, Legit.ng reported that KCee was one of the Nigerian artists who made it to the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

KCee shared a video of himself on the walkway as he took a quick selfie video with American rapper and record producer Kenneth Brian Edmonds aka Babyface.

Reactions as KCee gifts band members cars

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages fans pen to KCee as they appreciated his generous gesture. Read the comments below:

deehumorous said:

"Like this now we go need rehearsal garrage .....what of we the back up singers in the crowd ....The BMK that keeps on giving ....Blessings."

t_nneka reacted:

"Boss of life!!!!!!!!!!!! God bless you so much sir!!!!! I am highly, exceptionally and forever greatly, I can never forget this day.......never!!!!!!!! @iam_kcee."

mcanthony__ said:

"Normally I suppose be one of kcee crew cos I naturally love him welldone boss."

mariomicheal22 commented:

"Kcee a good man this car is very economical for them too God bless you big bro."

mega_flex25 reacted:

"Knee with him bro dey always show love, even this one na small compared to what he has done off camera."

lightbeatz.classic said:

"A huge congratulations to them, and thanks to Mr kCee and 5 🌟 Music for feeding the world with some good music and entertainment."

KCee slams Flavour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the singer lambasted Flavour N’abania on social media.

This was after Flavour seemingly threw shade at KCee with a simple tweet. In the post, the Igbo Highlife star called his colleague a copycat.

Responding, the Ojapiano crooner made it clear that he was not on the same level as Flavour and advised him to pick his battles well.

Source: Legit.ng