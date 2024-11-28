TD Jakes has addressed the medical emergency he had during one of his services a few days ago

In the recording, he thanked God that it was not as bad as many thought as he shared what could have happened to him

He also appreciated his children, the church of God, for keeping vigils and praying him to recovery

Renowned clergy, Bishop Thomas Dexter Jakes, Sr, better known as TD Jakes, has finally reacted to the medical emergency he suffered during a service in church.

Legit.ng had reported that the pastor was rushed out of service after he suffered a health scare in church.

In the viral recording, the founder of Potter’s House in Dallas, Texas stated that he was not afraid to die. He also noted that the situation would have been worse than people thought.

TD Jakes in the video further stated that he thanked God that he didn't have a stroke. He noted that it was God's intervention that didn't allow such to befall him.

TD Jakes appreciated family God

In the clip, the clergy, who stated that his ancestors were Igbos, appreciated his children, his church, and God.

He noted that a lot of people kept vigils just to pray for him. The clergy also added that many called and sent messages to him from all over the world.

TD Jakes also explained that his role was to recuperate and reflect on the goodness of God over his life.

See the video here:

What fans said about TD Jake's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of TD Jakes speaking about his health. Here are some of the comments below:

@coachphutchmotivates:

"We love you Bishop! We are on the scene and praying continuously."

@joeltudman:

"We love you."

@chachabannerwoody:

"Love you Bishop! God is sooo Good!"

@lovepateintl:

"We love you Bishop Jakes! And we weren’t going to stop praying! Glad you are ok."

@ladykenyatta:

"Love you Bishop."

@deenoellagrace:

"The God of covenant will not forsake you oh. I am praying and interceding, the glory that will come after this, will be unexplainable."

@terrellfletcher:

"So great to hear this!"

@tanya_jahwar:

"We absolutely love ypou bishop ans the first lady and the entire TPH family."

@feliciashakespeare:

"Love you Bishop, we are praying."

@johnhopebryant:

"Love you to life good brother bishopjakes. So glad you’re okay."

@carlacarterspeaks:

“Praying for you Bishop."

