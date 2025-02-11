Nigerian businesswoman May Edochie made a stunning appearance on popular comedian Nasboi’s recent skit

In the trending video, the skitmaker fought against divorce as he threatened couples not to leave their partners

The short movie, featured top celebrities like Veekee James and husband, AY Makun, Stan Nze and his wife, however, the ending has left many in awe

May Edochie, the first wife of actor Yul Edochie, has been showered with praise across social media following her appearance in a recent skit by skitmaker Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, also known as Nasboi.

In the viral video, Nasboi portrayed a character who acts as a "marriage terrorist," intervening in the lives of celebrity couples and divorcees. His mission is to prevent couples on the brink of divorce from splitting.

Nasboi features May Edochie, Veekee James and husband in No Dviroce skit. Credit: @may_yuledochie, @nasboi, @veekeejames

The first couple he came in contact with was celebrity designer Veekee James and her husband Femi, but only as a warning signal so that they don't consider splitting up.

Then he was seen on television sending out a broadcast of what he would do to couples who initiated a divorce.

Another scene featured actor Stan Nze, as he was preparing to announce his decision to leave his wife. However, after seeing Nasboi’s broadcast, he reconsidered and chose to stay in his marriage.

The skit took a humorous turn when Nasboi showed up at comedian Layi Wasabi's house with arms. Known for his comedy skits on divorce, Nasboi demanded to know how many cases he was handling at the moment. They both went out at night to burn all the divorce documents.

The final twist revealed that May Edochie, disguised under a facial mask to resemble Nasboi, was behind the whole operation.

This was after she missed a shot aimed at a man she thought was Afrobeats legend 2baba but was relieved that she did. She however promised to get her target correctly next time.

Watch the skit video below:

May Edochie’s appearance on Nasboi’s skit gets the internet buzzing

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cheka wrote:

"That last scene was very abstract, the creativity is too encrypted 😂😂, he missed the shot and was like “Make God no allow me k*ll someone innocent” then 2baba song begin play, which felt like it was 2baba that was the target, then MAY popped up, which now revealed the true target!! Only Weeed or Grace of God can give you such level of creativity!! You can’t be normal to think that deep."

do2dtun said:

"Make I go form my team now to mend people who wan shoot people wey don divorce 😂😂😂.. attack is the best form of defense."

whalemouth1 reacted:

"Time don reach make we get Nasboi 214 as a course for university. We to need study you."

_josephmomodu said:

"Braaaaaa 🔥🔥🔥🔥 no way, steady proving say you dey different league EWOOOOOOH 😂😂! The ending part MAKE GOD NO LET ME SHOOT PERSON WEH DEY INNOCENT!"

ratuelw reacted:

"He use one stone kee two birds at the end.. innocent and Yul."

chekwasmichaels said:

"What!!!!!!!!! @mayyuledochie appearing in this shoot!! Was just the peak of creativity and professionalism. That 2baba side too was some Netflix shiit!"

May Edochie's lawyer shares post about her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie's lawyer had provided insight into how Yul allegedly cheated on the actress for six years without her knowledge.

In a post on his Instagram page, he noted that many people have been questioning how this could have happened and the nature of the relationship the couple shared.

The details he shared about Yul and Judy served as an eye-opener for fans, prompting numerous reactions in the comment section of the post.

