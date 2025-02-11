Deeone has finally responded to VerydarkMan after the activist came heavily for Nedu Wazobia over his Podcast show

Recall that the former Big Brother Naija housemate went on the show to expose certain things about the activist

Deeone has now gone online to blast VDM and asked him to face him squarely while calling him more names

Aderombi Adedayo Martin, popularly known as Deeone has caused an uproar online after what he said about activist Vincent Martins Otse on Nedu Wazobia's Honest Bunch Podcast.

Legit.ng, in an earlier report, revealed that the online content creator claimed that the online activist did not belong to the 'straight' community of men. He emphatically stated that the online critic was into men and it was no news.

His statement caused VDM to drag Nedu, while adding that completely ignoring Deeone who made the bold claim about his person. VDM threatened to expose all the ladies Nedu has had bedroom activities with, amongst other things.

Reacting to the chain of rants, the BBN alumni asked VDM to face him directly and leave Nedu out of things in a bid to distract the public the fact that he is "into men".

Watch the video here:

Deeone's post spurs mixed reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions by netizens below:

@oginnite said:

"So My Question is; if he accepts that he has slept with man before. Agreed, so what should we do about him, we should kpain him?"

@nonconformist234 said:

"Make we talk truth for this banter saga, D1 win."

@ouch_foodstuff said:

"Vdm no reach, he don collect same medicine he gives out and now running ketikata."

@officialfemilokko said:

"Them no born an well make he mention your name.... you are not his mate.... Keep doing your good work.... He no concern Nedu 😂😂."

@phashola said:

"Omo see fear 🤣🤣🤣🤣a whole 2hours podcast and na only Nedu u see😂😂😂VDM u gonna learn😂😂😂😂."

@official_signaturestripes said:

"The fear of Deeone."

@comedianphronesis said:

"You are very shameless."

@beeyeenka said:

"Truth Dey pain oooo. But we must talk am."

@diggle_masta said:

"Deeone abeg dash me ur cap. 🧢 I need to wear am as award. Deeone. The only person that av defeated vdm and the ratels."

Source: Legit.ng