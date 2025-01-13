Viral Video: Did Timi of Ede Truly Kneel Before Emir of Ilorin Zulu Gambari?

The Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, clarified that he bent slightly while greeting the Emir of Ilorin for clearer communication, not submission

Social media backlash accused the monarch of embarrassing the Yoruba race, but the palace defended his actions as respectful and considerate

The palace warned against ridiculing the Timi’s stool and urged restraint in public comments about the incident

A video showing the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, seemingly kneeling before the Emir of Ilorin, Sulu Gambari, has sparked widespread debate and criticism on social media.

Many commentators expressed outrage, accusing the Yoruba monarch of embarrassing his throne and the Yoruba race by his actions.

The monarch has clarified that he only bent the knee out of respect to the stool of is host. Image: X/@AOEgbedun

Palace responds to online critics

In response, the palace of the Timi of Ede has issued a statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding the incident, stating that the monarch’s actions were misunderstood.

According to the Media Assistant to the Timi, Tijani Adekilekun, Oba Lawal did not denigrate his throne but bent slightly to facilitate better communication with the Emir, who, due to age or other personal reasons, remained seated during the exchange.

“Baba Timi did not denigrate his throne by greeting the Emir on bended knees,” the statement read.

“Oba Lawal, having an imposing frame, bent to exchange pleasantries with Emir because Alhaji Sulu Gambari, possibly due to his age or other personal reasons, could not stand to greet the guests that went to him to pay homage.”

The statement further explained that Oba Lawal initially leaned forward to greet the Emir but bent further when the Emir could not hear him clearly.

This act, the palace maintained, was not a sign of submission but a gesture of respect and consideration.

Palace cautions against ridiculing Ede's stool

The palace also addressed the criticism, warning against attempts to ridicule the Timi’s throne and urging restraint in public commentary.

“To those that saw the incident as an avenue to ridicule the revered stool of Timi, history is recording you. At the appropriate time, you will reap whatever you sow,” the statement added.

Emphasizing the cultural and historical significance of the Timi Agbale Olofana stool, the palace called on individuals to respect Yoruba customs and traditions.

“The Timi’s stool can’t be subjected to any form of ridicule, no matter the status of any online self-appointed moderator of morality fanning the ember of hate against the current occupant of the stool,” it concluded.

