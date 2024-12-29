VDM's friend and bestie Koko Pee has reacted after businessman Blord took a swipe at the activist's mother over missing N180 million

Blord had reacted after VDM shared a video about the missing NGO money, he dragged the activist's mother and called her names

In his reaction, Koko Pee said that Blord was the first to start the feud and asked fans not to beg him when VDM resumes his own

Music artist, Itskokopee Ogaga Okokowa, better known as Koko Pee, has made his grievance known to businessman, Linus Williams, aka Blord over his utterance about Martins Vincent Oste's mother.

Blord had joined the league of celebrities reacting to the missing N180 million from VDM's NG0's account. In his post, he dragged the TikToker's mother to the issue.

VDM's friend speaks to fans about Blord. Photo credit@dkokopee/@blord_official

Source: Instagram

Reacting to his utterance, Koko Pee called out Blord. He disclosed that the man was the first to start the feud by dragging VDM's mother.

The singer also claimed that the app developed by Blord was a Ponzi scheme. He went ahead to call Blord a 'fool' and 'empty head'.

Koko Pee shares what critics can call him

In the recording, Koko Pee mentioned that if people will come for him, they will call him VDM's partner, or slave.

He further added that they might also say that his music was not good, but they cannot say he does not have sense.

Recall that Koko Pee had also reacted after many blasted VDM over his NGO's missing N180million.

He shared his opinion about the behaviour of people, who called themselves fans of the activist.

See the video here:

What fans said about Koko Pee's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video shared by Koko Pee. Here are some of the comments below:

@choice_sasha:

"Why is this girl always trying so hard to be like VDM? Abi music no dey again wey he/she go sing?"

@okorie7089:

"Oga the way vdm carry @blord_official matter for head no good, @dkokopee leave blord alone, if na ur business person wan destroyed u go dey happy with the person? Everybody mouth. I thought @verydarkblackman is perfect."

@veevogee:

"Whatever they say to BLord this time, make him take am cos he started it."

@alabareports:

"Painful."

@dimejiroland:

"Blord has been waiting for this moment, but unfortunately he joined those that fell for vdm prank."

@carphy_flinks:

"I support Blord, i support Kokopee and i support very dark man."

@ogechi.patrick:

"Leave Nigerians alone,go meet your friend ask am where him keep the money.to end the issue."

@officialmichaelben:

"Network is affecting the brain sometimes."

@chiboyz_nedu:

"E no get brain but e get money pass u abi."

Koko pee, other rejoice over VDM's freedom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the activist had finally regained his freedom from detention.

His friends, led by Koko Pee and others, were seen walking with him and celebrating his freedom and victory.

Some bloggers welcomed him back with various posts and also shared the ordeal he went through.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng