Toyin Lawani, a top Nigerian designer, has gone online to share her experience with epidural injections

The mother of three posted a video where she explained the side effects of the injection to her fans, especially new mums

Toyin's video resonated with many in her comment sections, who also shared their experiences with the pain-numbing injection

Nigerians were surprised to hear all Toyin Lawani had to say about epidural injections in a new video that is fast circulating online.

In her video, the CEO of Tiannah Styling Place Empire stated that if she had known, she would have rejected epidural injections.

Tiannah shares her experience with epidural injections. Credit: @tiannagspalcempire

Source: Instagram

Toyin explained that at her age -42, she already has a degenerative spine, paralysis from time to time, and can barely stand for extended hours. Tiannah noted that she also has a couple of friends who are experiencing the same thing.

She maintained that doctors fail to tell patients the real side effects and long term woes of the said injection, as many continue to fall victim.

Watch the clip here:

Recall that many lambasted Toyin Lawani over the BBL Halloween costume that she designed for her 3-year-old daughter in 2024. The self-acclaimed 'king of fashion' spurred reactions on the internet after videos and pictures of the costume went viral.

In her defence and reaction to the wagging tongues of trolls, Toyin shared a lengthy post online to address the situation.

Tiannah's video spurs mixed reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@lushhairbycynthia said:

"As a first time mom when I was told that epidural would help I said please bring it so the pain would reduce, but when doctor came and explained and showed me what it looks like, my dear with the fear my baby came out immediately."

@deco_crafty_appetite:

"Celery+Spinach+pineapple+lemons+ginger+turmeric+ Mint+ cayenne pepper."

@hollarmies_beautyfashion_world said:

"I took one 10 years ago the pain just left 3 ,years ago, I started lifting weights and exercising with walking thank God for that!!🙌."

@adohrbridals said:

"You see that back disc degenerating disease is my worse nightmare ever. 3 C-sections 3 epidurals . I'm just 42 and my back feels like I'm 60. I regret having C-S."

@realsusanpeters said:

"They never tell you the long term Sise effects , sorry sis 😍."

@queen_mornaiq said:

"Epidural comes with different side effects. It's best to run from it. I pray I'll never need to have it🙏. To those going through the side effects, God will heal you because what He cannot do, does not exist."

@sisi_riyike said:

"Women are trying😢 I had my baby naturally and I still have back pains after 23 months 😢 God bless all mothers ❤."

@platinumcoutureboss_shanib said:

"Very true! I had one at 20 years old, Natural birth and I was still in pain during labor. Now I’m having back pains at my young age."

Toyin Lawani opens up about losing unborn child

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, ace celebrity fashion designer Toyin Lawani, showed a side of herself never seen in public before, as she told it all about her struggles after losing a child.

In a lengthy post shared on her Instagram page, she talked about the several surgeries she's had to undergo from fibroid to arthritis and finally having to remove her womb.

Toyin's post comes after her tell-it-all interview with ace journalist Chude Jideonwo, where she revealed that she was assaulted by her uncle at the age of 15.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng