Ace celebrity fashion designer Toyin Lawani, for the first time, has shown a side of herself never seen in public before, as she tells it all about her struggles after losing a child

In a lengthy post shared on her Instagram page, she talked about the several surgeries she's had to undergo from fibroid to arthritis and finally having to remove her womb

Toyin's post comes after her tell-it-all interview with ace journalist Chude Jideonwo, where she revealed that she was assaulted by her uncle at the age of 15

Celebrity fashion designer and reality TV star Toyin Lawani revealed her struggles and the silent pains she's had to endure in search of her first child with Segun Wealth.

The serial entrepreneur shared on her official Instagram page that it's been a struggle for her to conceive after losing an unborn child.

Toyin Lawani opens up about her pregnancy struggles Photo credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

Lawani revealed that just before she had her last child, her doctors advised her to remove her womb taking into account her family's history with fibroid and cancer.

The fashion designer added that she also had to undergo multiple surgeries for arthritis and for back pains.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Lawani said sometimes she would wake up unable to walk, all of which happened while she was pregnant with her third child.

Having to hide my pregnancy from my friends and still losing it

In a different portion of her post, the fashion business mogul also revealed that she had to hide her third pregnancy from her friends after losing one earlier.

Even though her friends would usually point out that she was pregnant, she said she would laugh it off in a bid to keep it a secret.

However, things took a terrible turn and she ended up losing the pregnancy again.

"Loosing An unborn child can be the most difficult trauma to deal with , cse u wld hv Bonded&started making plans for the future, I have always said I wanted to hv jst 2kids."

"Then my doc advised me to take out my womb out due to the Complications I was having, I delt with alot, multiple fibriod surgeries, arthritis, back backs , neck pains ,side pains, atimes I would literally wake up par*lyzed ,I wear a neck brace daily but when in public I take it off, too many questions . So went for the 3rd baby again, Atleast before I do the final surgery, from my last borns pregnancy found out I had a cyst in my Brian cse d headaches were super&back pains tripled , I got doctors opinions in Nigeria they said we can’t treat you till you have this baby , best thing is take the baby out&we will get you the care u nid."

Read how Nigerians reacted to the post:

@officialthelma_:

"One strong woman I know, God will continue to strengthen you❤️."

@ifuennada

"Good will replace all you've lost and give you good health. ❤️❤️❤️."

@siruti

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ It is well May God be with you from start to Victory ❤️❤️❤️."

@janemena

"I can imagine people drawing strength from you and don’t even know what is wrong. We thank God for healing at the end of the day. God bless you mama."

Toyin Lawani addresses people who claim she took out her womb, reveals surgeries she has done

Legit.ng recalls reporting some months ago that the celebrity fashion designer, Toyin Lawani aka Tiannah, got people talking after she opened up about the surgeries she has done on her body.

The mum of three revealed that she has never had her behind worked on but has done liposuction and implants on her chest.

She went as far as disclosing the doctor who did it for her outside the country and how convenient it has been for her that she has even had kids after the procedure.

Source: Legit.ng